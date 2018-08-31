Lithium Market set to Expand as Lithium-ion Battery Dependence Grows

NEW YORK, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to data compiled by Grand View Research, the global lithium-ion battery market is projected to reach USD 93.1 Billion by 2025 while growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecasted period. The rapid growth of the market is attributable to the increased usage of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics, grid storage systems and the rise of electric vehicles. The batteries are widely used in portable electronic products such as phones and laptops. Currently, manufacturers are advancing batteries to reduce the size, weight and delivering a higher energy output, driving even more demand. While consumer electronics dominate the battery segment, emerging applications such as electric vehicles and energy storage systems are expected to see the fastest growth in the near future. Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. (OTC: BEAG), General Motors Co. (NYSE : GM ), Rio Tinto plc (NYSE : RIO ), Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE : JCI ), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE : LAC )

Lithium-ion batteries are already heavily adopted due to their compact size, rechargeability, recyclability and high-density energy output. "The push by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and battery manufacturers to continually reduce battery pack costs continues," says William Tokash, Senior Research Analyst with Navigant Research. "This effort, led by improving battery manufacturing processes and maturing supply chains, is anticipated to yield a market driven by battery electric vehicles (BEVs), where both large and small capacity Li-ion battery-pack-equipped vehicles have markedly improved driving ranges."

Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: BEAG) earlier today, the company announced breaking news that it, "is pleased to provide a detailed overview on its initial property. The Company's Property covers 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares) within Railroad Valley, Nevada, approximately 100 miles (161 km) northeast of Tonopah, Nye County, Nevada and can be accessed directly from U.S. Route 6. Railroad Valley is one of the largest trapped drainage basins in North America and was first identified as Lithium rich by the US Geological Survey with the potential to host lithium-bearing brines in its extensive subterranean aquifers beneath the valley floor.

As an enclosed, fault-bounded basin valley, centered by a dry lakebed (aka playa) with significant amounts of evaporation and with documented soil samples containing elevated concentrations yielding up to 500 ppm Li2O, Railroad Valley exhibits all the major ingredients for a potential Lithium discovery. The Company's property marks its first move into the lithium-rich region of Nevada. (Further details on the Property can be found at: http://www.blueeaglelithium.com/projects).

Railroad Valley fits the current geological model and understanding of lithium brine deposit occurrences, (as defined by US Geological Survey Open File 2013-1006), and is considered analogous to nearby Clayton Valley, which hosts North America's only Lithium producing mine owned by Albemarle Corp and in production since 1966. Furthermore, the Company's highly prospective green-field brine target area features many of the similarities to Clayton Valley and it believes that an extensive exploration program is warranted.

Within Railroad Valley, the Company's Property is focused within the deep Southern Gravity Low and within the zone of high electrical conductivity. Unlike Clayton Valley, however, this region of Railroad Valley is a relatively unexplored virgin resource that offers opportunities to expand its footprint without competition for water rights and fractious competition from established companies. Furthermore, the size of Railroad Valley is significantly larger than that of Clayton Valley, thus offering the Company substantial potential upside as it progresses forward.

Railroad Valley is essentially the only oil and gas region of any consequence in the state of Nevada. It was home to the first oil and gas field discovered in Nevada, one of the most productive wells in United States history, still in production today. As a result of its historic activity, hundreds of well logs and seismic data are available to provide clues to the basin's structure and geologic picture in light of current lithium brine-formation theories. Many of the wells drilled have penetrated brines, but very few have been analyzed for Lithium. The presence of this data is unique to Railroad Valley and offers a distinctive advantage for a discovery over other prospective Lithium projects, including those within Clayton Valley.

Blue Eagle's Railroad Valley Property highlights include:

Located within a large Gravity Low identified within a closed basin (i.e. Clayton Valley Model ) and within a region of elevated electrical conductivity.

) and within a region of elevated electrical conductivity. US Geological Survey surface samples exhibit significant concentration of Lithium in the Railroad Valley. The highly anomalous Lithium in the sediment samples is coincident with a salt lake / discrete gravity low and a deep basin containing a thick sequence of saturated sedimentary formations is possible.

Host evaporates surrounded by volcanic rocks so called rhyolite ash tuff giving a known source for Lithium and near surface waters cropping out in the southern gravity low area.

Railroad Valley shares several geological similarities with nearby Lithium-producing Clayton Valley, as it is an enclosed fault-bounded basin valley, centered by a dry lakebed (playa), and exposed to evaporation. Hydro studies show a positive influx of ground waters with little exiting the basin.

Railroad Valley represents a larger land acreage (ie., > 2x) and playa catchment area (ie., > 3x) than the Clayton Valley.

Historic and modern oil exploration and development data indicate that favorable geologic formations and brines are present and the seismic from these activities can provide relatively inexpensive and effective data to aid in its exploration program.

Limited competition and favorable market for water rights.

Cheaper mining costs than traditional hard rock mining (brine is universally accepted as the most cost-effective type of Lithium resource to process as it dramatically reduced exploration and production time).

Close to established infrastructure (power, transportation, skilled workers, heavy equipment, drilling/mining contractors), and mining-friendly jurisdiction.

"I am incredibly optimistic about the opportunities that lay ahead with this property," commented Blue Eagle's founder and CEO, Rupert Ireland. "When we look at the general surface sampling in Railroad Valley that has indicated economically interesting levels of lithium in sediments, and the published maps and geophysical surveys and proprietary surveys that have enabled a fairly detailed structural interpretation of the valley's basin development, we see that these factors are comparable to the geological factors present in the nearby Lithium-producing Clayton Valley. We look forward to completing our initial analysis of available samples and evaluating well logs and seismic data so we can finalize our plan for a groundwater exploration program. Ultimately, our intent is to discover a reservoir of brine within the sedimentary host basin indicating economically viable concentrations of Lithium."

The Company would also like to highlight that a new corporate overview video is available online on its website. Further, the company can confirm that is has completed the required yearly lease renewal payments on the claims to the BLM due August 31, 2018. Further details highlighting the Company's exploration program and schedule will be released in the near future.

About Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. - Blue Eagle Lithium is a publicly traded (OTCQB: BEAG) Lithium exploration and development company based in Henderson, Nevada. The company is engaged in identifying, evaluating, and developing early-stage lithium exploration opportunities in North America. Blue Eagle's team comprises experienced leaders that represent over 60 years of industry experience in the energy, financial, and geology fields. Blue Eagle has a 100% Working Interest in 200 placer claims in Railroad Valley, Nevada, a highly prospective green-fields lithium brine target in the heart of the Basin and Range geologic province. The staked claims, covering 4,000 acres (~1,619 hectares) over a large portion of Railroad Valley, are ready for the next phase of Lithium exploration."

General Motors Co. (NYSE : GM ), its subsidiaries and joint venture entities produce and sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. General Motors announced last year it aims to solve some of the toughest transportation challenges created by natural disasters, complex logistics environments and global conflicts. The Company will display its Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure (SURUS), a flexible fuel cell electric platform with autonomous capabilities, at the fall meeting of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) from Oct. 9-11th, 2017. The commercially designed platform could be adapted for military use. The SURUS platform leverages GM's vast experience in fuel cell technology, high-voltage batteries and electric drive systems, autonomous driving and vehicle manufacturing. The platform boasts: Two advanced electric drive units; Four-wheel steering; Lithium-ion battery system; Gen 2 fuel cell system; Hydrogen storage system capable of more than 400 miles of range; Advanced propulsion power electronics; GM truck chassis components; An advanced, industry-leading suspension. "SURUS redefines fuel cell electric technology for both highway and off-road environments," said Charlie Freese, executive director of GM Global Fuel Cell Business. "General Motors is committed to bringing new high-performance, zero-emission systems to solve complex challenges for a variety of customers."

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE : RIO ) supplies the metals and minerals that help the world to grow. Rio Tinto's major products are aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal and uranium. Earlier this year, Rio Tinto plc released a newsletter regarding its Serbia highlights. Rio Tinto continues to build confidence in Jadar by progressing the Project through its different development phases. In particular, our field work in the ore body area continues, which just happens to be the biggest drilling campaign for the whole of Rio Tinto. Discovered in 2004, Jadar is a unique deposit near the town of Loznica, Serbia. It contains jadarite - a new lithium sodium borosilicate mineral. Jadar is the only place in the world where this mineral can be found. The Company is investing additional resources and supplying the jadarite processing pilot plant in Bundoora with necessary core samples. The Company continues to collect environmental and social baseline data and strengthen our understanding of the future underground mine design and its potential impacts. "Finding a mineral with such high concentrations of borate and lithium is extraordinary but we still have to find a commercially viable means of breaking it down into its component parts. We've assembled a pilot plant in our Melbourne support facility that demonstrates the process of separating the elements. It's been constructed inside a large shipping container so it can be sent to Serbia and used as a model when they build on the mine site," says Chemical Engineer Gary Davis, a key member of the jadarite processing team.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE : JCI ) is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Johnson Controls International plc today reported fiscal third quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations, including special items, of USD 0.78. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was USD 0.81, up 14% versus the prior year period. Power Solution sales in the quarter were USD 1.8 Billion, an increase of 14% versus the prior-year quarter. Excluding the impact of higher lead pass-through and foreign currency, organic sales increased 10% driven by higher unit volumes, as well as favorable price and technology mix. Global original equipment battery shipments increased 6%, outpacing overall market demand, benefitting from several recent business wins. Aftermarket shipments also grew 6% driven by strong growth in EMEA and China. Start-stop battery shipments increased 30% year-over-year, led by strong growth in China, EMEA and the Americas. "We delivered another quarter of strong results, with our commitment to execution driving continued operating momentum across the organization. Organic sales growth accelerated to 6%, with solid growth in both Buildings and Power Solutions. More disciplined operating fundamentals and processes are driving improved performance against all of our key initiatives, including service, pricing, orders, underlying margins and free cash flow," said George Oliver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE : LAC ) is developing Caucharí-Olaroz, under construction in Jujuy, Argentina, and on closing of the Transaction will have a 62.5% interest in Cauchari-Olaroz with Ganfeng holding a 37.5% interest. Lithium Americas Corp. recently provided the results of a Preliminary Feasibility Study for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada. Thacker Pass is located in the McDermitt Caldera and is 100% owned by Lithium Nevada Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas. The PFS, prepared and approved by WorleyParsons Canada Inc., demonstrates a design capacity of 60,000 tons per annum ("tpa") of battery-grade lithium carbonate with initial production capacity of 30,000 tpa and increasing to 60,000 tpa. The PFS supports a proven and probable reserve estimate of 179.4 million tons of ore with an average grade of 3,283 parts per million lithium-containing 3.1 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"). "The strong economics demonstrated by the PFS clearly support the commercial potential for this large, high-grade clay-based lithium resource," commented Alexi Zawadzki, Lithium Americas' President of North American Operations. "With the experience of our team and leveraging our strong partner relationships, we plan to rapidly advance this scalable project to become the leading source of lithium production in the USA."

