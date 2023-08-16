Lithium Market to grow by 24.38 in 2023, Albemarle Corp. and Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. emerge as a Key Contributers to growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Technavio has been monitoring the lithium market and it is set to grow by 1066.47 thousand t from 2023 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Market 2023-2027

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low on the lithium market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to INCREASE compared to the market growth in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albemarle Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Critical Elements Lithium Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., IGO Ltd., Lithium Americas Corp., Lithium Australia Ltd., Livent Corp., MGX Minerals Inc., Mineral Resources Ltd., Nemaska Lithium Inc., Neometals Ltd., Orocobre Ltd., Perseus Mining Ltd., Pilbara Minerals Ltd., Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V., Sayona Mining Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tianqi Lithium Corp., and Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Surge in demand from diversified applications | Rise in demand from developing countries | Increased demand from EVs industry will offer immense growth opportunities, is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this lithium market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Lithium Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Lithium Market is segmented as below:

Application

Batteries



Ceramics And Glass



Grease



Polymer



Others

Product

Carbonate



Hydroxide



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Lithium Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lithium market report covers the following areas:

Lithium Market Size

Lithium Market Trends

Lithium Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies Capacity expansions to accelerate market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the Lithium Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Lithium Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist lithium market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lithium market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lithium market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium market vendors

Lithium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25% Market growth 2023-2027 1066.47 thousand t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 24.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albemarle Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Critical Elements Lithium Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., IGO Ltd., Lithium Americas Corp., Lithium Australia Ltd., Livent Corp., MGX Minerals Inc., Mineral Resources Ltd., Nemaska Lithium Inc., Neometals Ltd., Orocobre Ltd., Perseus Mining Ltd., Pilbara Minerals Ltd., Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V., Sayona Mining Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tianqi Lithium Corp., and Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global lithium market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global lithium market 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ceramics and glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ceramics and glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ceramics and glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ceramics and glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ceramics and glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Grease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Grease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Grease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Grease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Grease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Polymer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Polymer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Polymer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Polymer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Polymer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Carbonate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Carbonate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Carbonate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Carbonate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Carbonate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hydroxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Hydroxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Hydroxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Hydroxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Hydroxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Product (thousand t)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product (thousand t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 113: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)



Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t) - Volume

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Albemarle Corp.

Exhibit 127: Albemarle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Albemarle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Albemarle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Albemarle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Albemarle Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Exhibit 132: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

Exhibit 135: Critical Elements Lithium Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Critical Elements Lithium Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Critical Elements Lithium Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 IGO Ltd.

Exhibit 142: IGO Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: IGO Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: IGO Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Lithium Americas Corp.

Exhibit 145: Lithium Americas Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Lithium Americas Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Lithium Americas Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Lithium Americas Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Lithium Australia Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Lithium Australia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Lithium Australia Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Lithium Australia Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Lithium Australia Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Livent Corp.

Exhibit 153: Livent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Livent Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Livent Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 MGX Minerals Inc.

Exhibit 156: MGX Minerals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: MGX Minerals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: MGX Minerals Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Nemaska Lithium Inc.

Exhibit 159: Nemaska Lithium Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Nemaska Lithium Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Nemaska Lithium Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Orocobre Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Orocobre Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Orocobre Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Orocobre Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Orocobre Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Pilbara Minerals Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Pilbara Minerals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Pilbara Minerals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Pilbara Minerals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V.

Exhibit 169: Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V. - Key offerings

12.16 Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Tianqi Lithium Corp.

Exhibit 175: Tianqi Lithium Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Tianqi Lithium Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Tianqi Lithium Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

