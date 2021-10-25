Lithium Market will Record a CAGR of 22.91% from 2021 to 2025|Surge in Demand from Diversified Applications to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio

The lithium market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the surge in demand from diversified applications as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Albemarle Corp.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

Lithium Americas Corp.

Livent Corp.

Nemaska Lithium Inc.

Orocobre Ltd.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd.

Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd.

Tianqi Lithium Corp.

Lithium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.91% Market growth 2021-2025 550.19 th MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.27 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albemarle Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., Lithium Americas Corp., Livent Corp., Nemaska Lithium Inc., Orocobre Ltd., Pilbara Minerals Ltd., Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd., and Tianqi Lithium Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

