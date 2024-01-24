Lithium Mining Global Market Report 2024 - Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Business Expansion Activities Creates Opportunities for Lithium Mining

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Mining: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lithium industry is growing due to many technological advances over the past three decades. In the last decade, the lithium-ion battery, in particular, has driven the lithium mining market to new peaks, due to its becoming a critical component in EVs as well as smartphones. Due to the growing demand for lithium products, lithium production is expected to double by the end of 2028. The market is also being propelled by declines in the cost and improved performance of lithium-ion batteries.

The report discusses the two source types of lithium mining, such as brine and hard rock. It analyzes the leading players in the market as well as market trends. Emerging technologies and trends are reviewed. Because this is a global study, the publisher analyzed domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

The market segments of the report are focused on the technical and commercial aspects of lithium mining activities with respect to two product types: lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. The report also covers the policy and regulatory framework for lithium mining that mining companies adhere to in order to maintain environmental sustainability and to comply with government regulations.

The report analyzes the global market by region as well as country, with forecasts from 2023 through 2028. The report surveys the competitive landscape of the lithium mining industry, and profiles key market players.

The Report Includes

48 data tables and 49 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global markets for lithium mining

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global lithium mining market, and corresponding market share analysis by source type, product type, end-user industry and geographic region

Facts and figures pertaining to the major market dynamics, technological trends, policies and regulatory frameworks for lithium mining and future prospects

Discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on the lithium mining industry

Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in lithium mining market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG scores, the future of ESG, case studies, and the ESG practices followed by lithium mining companies

Overview of the major vendors, along with an analysis of the competitive landscape, including company market shares, M&A deals and venture fundings

Profiles of the leading global players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Pricing Analysis

Market Potential

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Sales of EVs Government Investment in Lithium Mining Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics More Economical and Efficient EV Batteries Environmentally Friendly Applications of Lithium

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities Business Expansion Activities Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources

Porter's Five Forces Model

SWOT Analysis

Lithium Mining Supply Chain

Impact of Israel-Palestine Conflict

Climate Policies and Regulation

Environmental Impact of Lithium Mining

The Paris Agreement

European Green Deal

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Direct Lithium Extraction

Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Auto Manufacturers' Attempt to Ensure a Secure Supply of Lithium

Chapter 6 Global Market for Lithium Mining by Source Type

Brine Lithium Mining

Hard Rock Lithium Mining

Chapter 7 Global Market for Lithium Mining by Product Type

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Chapter 8 Global Market for Lithium Mining by End Use

Batteries

Lithium-Manganese Oxide

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Lithium-Titanate Oxide

Developments in Lithium-ion Batteries

Glass and Ceramics

Lubricants and Grease

Polymers

Flux Powders

Other End Uses

Chapter 9 Global Market for Lithium Mining by Region

APAC Market for Lithium Mining

South American Market for Lithium Mining

EMEA Market for Lithium Mining

North American Market for Lithium Mining

Chapter 10 Sustainability in the Lithium Mining Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Lithium Mining Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Lithium Mining Industry

ESG Score Analysis

Risk, Exposure and Management Scales

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Carbon Neutrality

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

Global Competitive Landscape

Companies in the Lithium Battery Market

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Albemarle

Allkem

Ganfeng Lithium

Lithium Americas

Livent

Mineral Resources

Pilbara Minerals

Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group

SQM

Tianqi Lithium Industry

