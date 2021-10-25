Lithium Mining Market to Total US$ 3.3 Billion by 2031 as Li-Ion Batteries Become Gold Standard in Automotive Sector - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per FMI, the global lithium mining market is projected to reach US$ 1.65 billion in 2021. Growing application across glass & ceramics, polymer, and pharmaceutical industries is favoring lithium sales. Driven by this, the market is estimated to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

More than half of the total lithium produced around the world is used for manufacturing batteries owing to its strong electrochemical potential and lightweight. Increasing demand for li-ion batteries across consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops, and medical devices such as mobile diagnostics devices and others is accelerating the market growth. As per FMI, the sales of lithium are expected to showcase year-over-year growth of 8.5% in 2021 across the battery industry.

Sales for electric vehicles are increasing as automotive manufacturers look for solutions to offer greater fuel efficiency and comply with stringent emission control regulations implemented by governments. According to the International Energy Agency, around 7 million electric vehicles (EV) were sold in 2019. This rise in sales is propelling the demand for the EV components including batteries, which is consequently, creating high opportunities for the growth of the market.

Based on type, lithium hydroxide is anticipated to remain a dominant segment in the global market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing applications in air conditioning, glass and ceramics, refrigeration, and battery manufacturing.

"Leading companies are focusing on acquiring more land for increasing their production capacity and adopting advanced technologies for optimizing the recovery of lithium. Through this, they intend to meet surging demand from the battery industry," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Lithium Mining Market Study

The U.S. is anticipated to lead the market in North America , registering a year-on-year growth of 3.2% through 2021.

, registering a year-on-year growth of 3.2% through 2021. Australia , being the leading producer and exporter of lithium in the world, is expected to account for a substantial revenue share in South Asia Pacific market.

, being the leading producer and exporter of lithium in the world, is expected to account for a substantial revenue share in market. China is projected to emerge as a highly remunerative market in East Asia , favored by the increasing lithium-ion battery applications across the electric vehicle sector.

is projected to emerge as a highly remunerative market in , favored by the increasing lithium-ion battery applications across the electric vehicle sector. South Korea and Japan are forecast to collectively account for 11% of the total sales, owing to the surging demand from consumer electronics and medical devices in the country.

and are forecast to collectively account for 11% of the total sales, owing to the surging demand from consumer electronics and medical devices in the country. In terms of source, lithium brine is estimated to hold the largest revenue share in the segment, accounting for 65% of the overall sales through 2021.

Key Drivers

Rising sales of smart wearables and portable consumer electronics in countries such as China , Japan , the U.S., and Germany is fuelling the demand for lithium.

, , the U.S., and is fuelling the demand for lithium. Increasing mining activities and governmental investment across the mining industry are expected to facilitate the growth of the market.

Key Restraints

Implementation of stringent regulation to curb water pollution caused by the washing of lithium brines and hard rock is hampering the market growth.

Side effects associated with lithium carbonate such as hand tremors, diarrhea, lack of coordination, muscular weakness, and increased urination is hampering the sales of lithium across the pharmaceutical sector.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, key companies operating in the global market are Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., Albemarle, Tianqi Lithium, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, and Pilbara Mineral. These players are estimated to account for 50 to 55% of the total lithium sales through 2031.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on adopting strategies such as collaborations, agreement, mergers and acquisitions to expand their production facilities to address the growing demand. For instance,

In September 2021 , Albemarle Lithium UK, a global specialty chemicals company, announced entering into an agreement with a lithium convertor based in China , Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd for acquiring all outstanding equity. . Under the agreement, Albemarle will complete the acquisition in 2022.

, Albemarle Lithium UK, a global specialty chemicals company, announced entering into an agreement with a lithium convertor based in , Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd for acquiring all outstanding equity. . Under the agreement, Albemarle will complete the acquisition in 2022. In April 2021 , Tianqi, a Chinese mining and manufacturing company, announced acquisition of an Australian mining company, IGO Ltd, to expand its production capacity of lithium hydroxide.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into lithium mining market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for lithium mining market between 2021 and 2031

Lithium mining market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Lithium mining market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

