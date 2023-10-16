Lithium Silicon Battery Market size to increase by USD 86.46 million between 2022 to 2027 | Samsung SDI Co., 3M Co., Paraclete Energy Inc., are among prominent companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lithium Silicon Battery Market size is expected to grow by USD 86.46 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 54.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The lithium silicon battery market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid lithium silicon battery market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the High demand from consumer electronics. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. For more information, buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Silicon Battery Market 2023-2027

Major Companies and Key Offering:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. 3M Co., Amprius Technologies Inc., California Lithium Battery, CONNEXX SYSTEMS Corp., Enevate Corp., Enovix Corp., EoCell Inc., Global Graphene Group Inc., Group14 Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Nanospan Inc., Nexeon Ltd., OneD Battery Sciences, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Paraclete Energy Inc., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., SILIB, Targray Technology International Inc., and XG Sciences Inc.

Lithium Silicon Battery Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co: The company offers lithium silicon batteries such as 3M anode silicon lithium batteries.

Lithium Silicon Battery Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is projected to play a substantial role, contributing around 34% to the overall global market growth. Several key elements are notably fueling the growth of the lithium silicon battery market in North America. These include a growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles that utilize lithium silicon batteries, an increase in renewable energy generation, and the expanding adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).

Lithium Silicon Battery Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Aerospace

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Others

Material

Nanostructured silicon anode

Si-based carbon composite anode

Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The aerospace segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising use of lithium silicon batteries in both commercial and military aviation applications. Lithium silicon batteries offer a notable advantage in terms of higher energy density compared to other battery types. Their key benefits include minimal discharge, low-maintenance requirements, lightweight design, and the ability to store a significant amount of energy. These advantages are driving their increasing utilization within the aviation sector.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years,

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global lithium silicon battery market by value?

What will be the size of the global lithium silicon battery market in 2027?

How has industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factor are affecting the strength of competition in the global lithium silicon battery market?

What main segments make up the global lithium silicon battery market?

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Material Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

