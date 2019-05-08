LithiumHub Announces a New App for Ionic Batteries

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LithiumHub.com, announced today a ground-breaking new app for "Ionic Batteries" allowing ionic deep cycle batteries to be monitored.

The app allows the user to monitor the state of charge, voltage, current, power levels, temperature, time left to discharge, time left to charge and Cycle count.

Ionic Batteries bluetooth app demonstration Ionic Batteries app charging 12V lithium battery 100Ah 12V Ionic Lithium Battery 100Ah

"Once you use the ionic batteries bluetooth app, you'll realize what you have been missing. In the past, it has been difficult to monitor your battery state of charge without expensive monitoring equipment says," says Martin Koebler, President of LithiumHub.

"The ionic deep cycle batteries are also the most advanced lithium-ion batteries using large formatted cells that stay balance to maximize performance for many years to come. It is the best performing, best value lithium-ion deep cycle battery on the market that has an APP to read the capacity similar to a fuel gauge," continued Martin Koebler.

The ionic lithium batteries can use 100% of the capacity that allows you to use a smaller Ah capacity battery compared to Ah ratings to lead acid batteries. Even though the upfront costs for lithium is higher, the cost of the lead acid battery will be double to that of the lithium battery over the life of the lithium battery.

The ionic lithium batteries allow batteries to be connected up to 4 in series to allow to use on 24V, 36V or 48V. Unlimited numbers can be connected in parallel. Should one fall out in a larger system the other batteries will keep working.

Some of the ionic lithium batteries advantages are:

SAFE: Uses LiFePO4 chemistry is safe, with BMS protection Drop-in replacement: Available in standard industry sizes. Lightweight: 50-60% less weight than lead acid equivalent Longest Life: Up to 10x longer cycle life than lead acid equivalent. More Useable Capacity: 25-50% more capacity than a lead acid equivalent. Constant Power: Full power available throughout discharge. Voltage does not drop as fast like lead acid Temperature Tolerant: 2.5X more efficient operation at low temperatures than lead acid.

Safely operates up to 149F (65C) Partial Charge Tolerant: No damage from a partial state of charge operation or in storage Long Shelf Life: Low self-discharge so battery maintains state of charge Maintenance: No service or watering needed Non Hazardous; Emits no gas. Installation Flexibility: Can be installed upright or on its side.

The Ionic deep cycle batteries have an expected lifespan of eight to ten years. Safety features include reverse polarity, low-voltage protection, short circuit, over temp and over-discharge protection.

Some of the uses of the ionic deep cycle batteries include marine trolling, RV, Solar, lift-gates, floor sweepers and soo many other direct replacements for lead acid batteries with all the benefits using ionic lithium-ion batteries.

About LithiumHub

LithiumHub is a master distributor that sells lithium-ion batteries and lithium-ion related products directly from the manufacture passing the best value to our customers.

Media Contact:

Martin Koebler

LithiumHub.com

Tel. 704-360-9311

SOURCE LithiumHub

Related Links

http://lithiumhub.com

