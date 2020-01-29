LithiumHub Announces Debut of Ionic Permanently Mounted 'Emergency-Start' Jump Starter Product: Jump Starts SUV, Trucks, Boats, ATV Motorcycles and More

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LithiumHub (https://lithiumhub.com/) recently announced the online release of its newest product: the first-of-its-kind permanently mounted "Emergency Start" lithium jumpstarter (model IC-12V-ES1600). The Emergency Start is capable of jump starting a wide variety of vehicles, including cars, trucks, SUVs, boats and UTV with engine sizes up to 7.2L (gas) and 4.0L (diesel); as well as 4-cylinders, V6, V8 and V10 engines. LithiumHub is a worldwide leader and distributor of Ionic Lithium batteries and Lithium battery related accessories.

Permanently Mounted Jump Booster with Bluetooth Activation LinthiumHub LinthiumHub

Emergency Start Jump Starter: Specific Features

The Emergency Start is mounted on the top or side of a vehicle-starting battery or other location, and is intended to remain in place for emergency use. Whenever a jumpstart is required, use the APP on your smartphone to turn ON the unit or simply long-press the function button on the unit to turn ON the unit that allows you to start your vehicle. The smartphone technology allows the Emergency Start to be accessed from the safety of being inside the vehicle, via APP. Martin Koebler, President of LithiumHub, noted: "Controlling the Emergency Start with your smartphone is a real gamechanger along with it permanently mounted to a vehicle that works as a jumpstarter or as a small backup battery."

Specific features of the Emergency Start also include:

Hi-powered: Works for engines up to 7.2L, V8s and small diesel engines (4.0 max).

Permanent-mounted, though easily moved to another vehicle as desired.

Jumpstart your vehicle manually or by Bluetooth from your smartphone

Auto-detects disconnect to prevent emergency start drain.

Charged by vehicle charging system

Waterproof design that works directly with existing lead acid batteries or other Lithium batteries.

Provides assurance and peace-of-mind for drivers and those traveling in cold or treacherous conditions.

Emergency Start Charger: Customer Uses

Some of the most important reasons to have the Emergency Start charger installed in a vehicle are best outlined in testimonials and stories received by LithiumHub customers:

"The Emergency Start gives you piece of mind if your daughter has a dead battery; so she does not have to ask a stranger for a jumpstart, and she can do everything on her own from the comfort of her vehicle seat, with her smartphone." —Jeff Rudd

Roger Diebold described a potentially problematic situation in which he was happy to have his own Emergency Start ready and installed. After spending hours at his hunting tree stand one day, five miles away from the closest road, he packed up to leave. Only to discover that he had accidentally forgotten to completely shut down his UTV. To his frustration, he realized that the main battery on the UTV was completely drained, potentially leaving him with a long walk to find help. With just a push on the Emergency Start function button however, Roger's UTV started up quickly and he was able to drive safely out of the woods.

About LithiumHub

LithiumHub is a master distributer that sells Ionic Lithium batteries and other lithium related products directly from the manufacturer — passing those savings on to the customer. LithiumHub is based on a single, powerful concept: that power can be safely and economically captured, stored, transported and used for the convenience and efficiency of its users. The portable power revolution largely revolves around lithium-based batteries; thus, LithiumHub works to ensure that they supply only the best in lithium technology. Learn more at: www.LithiumHub.com.

