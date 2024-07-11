LithiumHub Announces IONIC Lithium Battery Champions Invitational Bass Tournament

NORRIS, S.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Announcement

LithiumHub, home of the IONIC Lithium Battery, is proud to announce the first ever IONIC Lithium Battery Champions Invitational Bass Tournament. This 2-day tournament will be like no other, and include payouts totaling $100k. The biggest prize of all will be the one at the end holding the bragging rights as the Best Bass Angler in the Country.

Ionic Lithium Batteries

We will be inviting the top 5 finishers in each fishing division, including Bassmaster Elite, Bassmaster Open, MFL BassPro Tour, MFL Invitationals, MFL Toyota, NPFL, and Collegiate.

Golden Ticket Opportunity

LithiumHub will also be offering a unique opportunity for 5 lucky winners to participate in the tournament with 5 Golden Tickets up for grabs. Register to win one of these coveted spots on our website lithiumhub.com, with no purchase necessary. Winners will be selected via a live random drawing on October 2 at 2pm EST.

We have never seen competitors from different organizations compete against each other, until now. This will give us 50 competitors in total. Some of the biggest names in the sport will compete against one another and our 5 Golden Ticket winners will get an opportunity to play with the best. So if you or someone you know is an aspiring amateur, be sure to throw your hat in the ring by registering on our website.

No Entry Fee and Prize Details

There will be no entry fee for these anglers as they fight it out for a $100,000 total cash prize. The top 10 finishers will take it all, with 1st place claiming the big $50,000 purse as well as the trophy and bragging rights. The other 9 top finishers will divide the remaining $50,000 purse in a tiered payout.

Event Schedule

This unique event will take place at Broyles Boat Launch and Recreation Area on Lake Hartwell, in beautiful Anderson County, South Carolina, on November 16th and 17th, 2024. There will be food vendors on site on both days supplying great eats for both lunch and dinner, as well as other refreshments.

Friday, November 15th will be an official practice day, followed by a meet and greet BBQ dinner that evening. The trophy and prize ceremony will be held on Sunday afternoon after the final weigh-in. There will be a 30 day off limits period on Lake Hartwell.

Event Experience

This will be the first cross-divisional tournament of its kind, creating a very unique and challenging experience for the anglers and will be a lot of fun to watch. We hope to have a large turnout of support for these anglers while they compete to see who is the best bass angler in the country.

We encourage everyone to come out and cheer on your favorite angler in person, but the event will be broadcast and live-streamed for all to see and enjoy for those who cannot attend.

Our Commitment

We here at IONIC are so pleased to be hosting this tournament and contributing back into the sport that has shown us so much support and has helped in making our product and company such a great success. We are looking forward to being part of this special event and getting to meet everyone involved.

