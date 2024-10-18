LithiumHub Announces IONIC Lithium Battery Champions Invitational Bass Tournament

NORRIS, S.C., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Announcement

LithiumHub, home of the IONIC Lithium Battery, is proud to announce the first ever IONIC Lithium Battery Champions Invitational Bass Tournament.

This 2-day tournament will be like no other, and include payouts totaling $100k. The biggest prize of all will be the one at the end holding the bragging rights as the Best Bass Angler in the Country.

The tournament will be broadcast live on lithiumhub.com or on PHYX TV: www.phyx.tv

Event Schedule

This unique event will take place at Broyles Boat Launch and Recreation Area on Lake Hartwell, in beautiful Anderson County, South Carolina, on November 16th and 17th, 2024. There will be food vendors on site on both days supplying great eats for both lunch and dinner, as well as other refreshments.

Friday, November 15th will be an official practice day, followed by a meet and greet BBQ dinner that evening. The trophy and prize ceremony will be held on Sunday afternoon after the final weigh-in.

Event Experience

This will be the first cross-divisional tournament of its kind, creating a very unique and challenging experience for the anglers and will be a lot of fun to watch. We hope to have a large turnout of support for these anglers while they compete to see who is the best bass angler in the country.

We encourage everyone to come out and cheer on your favorite angler in person, but the event will be broadcast and live-streamed on lithiumhub.com for all to see and enjoy for those who cannot attend.

We have invited the top finishers in different fishing divisions. Those are:

Bassmaster Elite Jacob Foutz, TN Bryan New, SC Kyle Patrick, NY Jordan Lee, AL Matt Arey, NC Shane Lehew, NC

Bassmaster Open Tucker Smith, AL Emil Wagner, GA Andrew Loberg, AL Lane Stephens, OK Trey Schroeder, MO

MFL BassPro Tour Brian Thrift, NC Michael Neal, TN Justin Lucas, AL Martin Villa, VA Jeff Sprague, TX

MFL Invitationals Alec Morrison, NY Brody Campbell, OH Colby Miller, NY Jaden Parrish, TX Todd Walters, NC

MFL Toyota Christian Greico, NC Chase Serafin, MI Chad Mrazak, TX Richard Kee, TN Brent Crow, AL NPFL Trent Palmer, GA Will Harkins, GA Jason Wilson, NC Hunter Sales, TN Isaac Peavyhouse, TN Mike Corbishley, NC

Collegiate Harmon Marien, McKendree Payton Sorrow, Montevello Max Heaton, Emanual Hunter Keller, Catawba Garrett Smith, Lander

Multi-Org Anglers Patrick Walters, SC Drew Cook, GA Kyle Welcher, AL

Ladies Multi-Org Anglers Angela Mayo, NC Pam Wells, GA Monica Altman, NC Denise Sustaita, TX Deanna Lovvorn, TN

Golden Ticket Winners Todd Strange, MO Jimmy "Dick" Whatley, AL Patrick Marshall, NC Owen Porter, SC Chad Sims, SC

We have never seen competitors from different organizations compete against each other, until now. This will give us up to 50 competitors in total. Some of the biggest names in the sport will compete against one another along with our 5 Golden Ticket winners that will get an opportunity to play with the best.

Prize Details

These anglers will fight it out for a $100,000 total cash prize. The top 10 finishers will take it all, with 1st place claiming the big $50,000 purse as well as the trophy and bragging rights as the best bass angler in the US. The other 9 top finishers will divide the remaining $50,000 purse in a tiered payout.

Our Commitment

We here at IONIC are so pleased to be hosting this tournament and contributing back into the sport that has shown us so much support and has helped in making our product and company such a great success. We are looking forward to being part of this special event and getting to meet everyone involved.

About LithiumHub

Founded in 2018 by engineer and scientist Martin Koebler, LithiumHub is a leading distributor of Ionic Lithium batteries and other lithium-related products. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Koebler has developed numerous patented technologies focused on enhancing the strength and efficiency of lithium-ion batteries. LithiumHub is committed to providing high-quality lithium products directly from the manufacturer, allowing customers to benefit from significant cost savings. The company is driven by a single, cogent concept: that energy can be safely and economically captured, stored, transported, and utilized for the convenience and efficiency of its users. As a key player in the Lithium power revolution, LithiumHub ensures that it supplies only the best in lithium technology. To learn more, visit www.LithiumHub.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Collins, Media Relations

Phone: (704) 360-9311

[email protected]

