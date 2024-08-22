LithiumHub Announces Revolutionary IC-12V100-S4S Lithium Starter Battery for Heavy-Duty Diesel Equipment

NORRIS, S.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LithiumHub, the innovative force behind the acclaimed IONIC lithium brand batteries, is proud to unveil its latest breakthrough in technology—the IC-12V100-S4S Lithium starter battery. This cutting-edge product is specifically designed for heavy-duty diesel equipment, including semi-trucks, dump trucks, and yellow iron machinery, and it promises to redefine the standards of power and reliability in the industry.

IC-12V100-S4S starter battery. Ionic Starter batteries in use.

With an impressive 3,000A cranking amps, the IC-12V100-S4S is the most dominant diesel starting battery available on the market for a Group 31 size. This is a significant advancement when compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, which typically offer only 1,200A cranking amps.

Unmatched Features and Technological Advancements

The IC-12V100-S4S not only outperforms in strength but also offers a host of advanced features that set it apart from the competition:

Emergency Start/Reserve Function: Reserves 25% of the battery's power for emergencies, allowing operators to jumpstart equipment even when the battery is depleted. This can be activated via the "IonicRedBattery" App or by long-pressing a button on the battery.





Reserves 25% of the battery's power for emergencies, allowing operators to jumpstart equipment even when the battery is depleted. This can be activated via the "IonicRedBattery" App or by long-pressing a button on the battery. Built-In Heater System: Ensures reliable charging and operation in cold conditions, making it ideal for heavy-duty diesel equipment in harsh environments.





Ensures reliable charging and operation in cold conditions, making it ideal for heavy-duty diesel equipment in harsh environments. Bluetooth Monitoring: Allows users to track battery health and status via their smartphone, providing valuable insights for fleet managers and operators to ensure equipment readiness.





Allows users to track battery health and status via their smartphone, providing valuable insights for fleet managers and operators to ensure equipment readiness. Significant Weight Reduction: Weighs only 30.8 lbs. (14 kg), approximately 50% lighter than traditional lead-acid batteries, improving fuel efficiency and simplifying installation.





Weighs only 30.8 lbs. (14 kg), approximately 50% lighter than traditional lead-acid batteries, improving fuel efficiency and simplifying installation. Longer Lifespan: Unlike lead-acid batteries that often require replacement every 16 months, the IC-12V100-S4S Lithium Starter Battery comes with a 5-year warranty and is expected to last up to 10 years, offering a significantly longer lifespan for fleet operators.

A Commitment to Safety, Longevity, and Cost Efficiency

LithiumHub's dedication to safety and reliability is evident in the design of the IC-12V100-S4S. Unlike traditional lead-acid batteries, which are prone to frequent maintenance and shorter lifespans, this lithium battery offers a lifespan that is four times longer. Additionally, it charges up to five times faster, ensuring that equipment downtime is minimized and productivity is maximized. This long-term cost efficiency, combined with reduced service calls and maintenance, makes the IC-12V100-S4S an indispensable asset for operators of heavy-duty equipment.

Martin Koebler, Founder of LithiumHub, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking product, stating, "This is certainly a game changer for the industry, especially for large diesel engines using lithium starter batteries. The cranking amps are in unheard of territory, and features such as turning the battery on or off with a simple long press directly on the battery or through your phone app bring a new level of convenience and reliability to the table."

Looking Ahead: LithiumHub's Vision for the Future

As LithiumHub continues to lead the charge in lithium battery innovation, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in battery technology. With the IC-12V100-S4S setting a new standard for heavy-duty diesel starter batteries, LithiumHub is poised to continue expanding its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of industries that demand the highest levels of performance and dependability.

About LithiumHub

Founded in 2018 by engineer and scientist Martin Koebler, LithiumHub is a leading distributor of Ionic Lithium batteries and other lithium-related products. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Koebler has developed numerous patented technologies focused on enhancing the strength and efficiency of lithium-ion batteries. LithiumHub is committed to providing high-quality lithium products directly from the manufacturer, allowing customers to benefit from significant cost savings. The company is driven by a single, cogent concept: that energy can be safely and economically captured, stored, transported, and utilized for the convenience and efficiency of its users. As a key player in the Lithium power revolution, LithiumHub ensures that it supplies only the best in lithium technology. To learn more, visit www.LithiumHub.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Collins, Media Relations

Phone: (704) 360-9311

[email protected]

SOURCE LithiumHub