Lithography Metrology Equipment Market to Reach $382.6 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lithography Metrology Equipment Market by Technology (CD-SEM, OCD, Overlay Control, and Others), Product (Chemical Control Equipment, Gas Control Equipment, and Others), Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global lithography metrology equipment industry was estimated at $ 382.6 million in 2018 and is expected to hit 681.4 $ million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities-

Rise in demand for miniaturized electronic devices, increase in trends toward Internet of Things (IoT) and growth in the semiconductor industry drive the growth of the global lithography metrology equipment market. Whereas, metrology challenges for complex IC devices curb the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, surge in investment in wafer fabrication equipment and materials is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The CD SEM segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on technology, the CD SEM segment contributed to approximately one-third of the global lithography metrology equipment market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance from 2019 to 2026. As CD SEM is capable of measuring traditional mast shapes. On the other hand, the OCD segment would register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% throughout the estimated period. The OCD is capable of interpreting accurate results

The chemical control equipment segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on product, the chemical control equipment segment held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global lithography metrology equipment market, as it ensures quality and accurate data. At the same time, the gas control equipment segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the study period. This is due to the quality device manufacturing provided by gas control equipment.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to rule the roost-

Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global lithography metrology equipment market revenue in 2018, and is projected to remain lucrative by the end of 2026. This is due to the strong semiconductor manufacturing industry in the region. The same region is also expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the estimated period. However, North America garnered the second major share in 2018.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Mikon Metrology NV

Advantest Corporation

KLA-Corporation

Nanometrics

Canon Inc

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

Applied Materials Inc

Tokyo Electron Limited

ASML

NOVA

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

