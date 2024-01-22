LiTHOS Announces Name Change to Lithos Group Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LiTHOS Energy Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: LITS) (OTCQB: LITSF) (FSE: YU8) (WKN: A3ES4Q)  is pleased to announce a name change from "Lithos Energy Ltd. to "Lithos Group Ltd." (the "Name Change"), to be effective on January 24, 2024. The Company's common shares are expected to trade under the new name and under the existing ticker symbol "LITS" on Cboe Canada Inc. as of the start of trading on January 24, 2024. In connection with the Name Change, the Company's new CUSIP will be 53687L102 and the new ISIN will be CA53687L1022. There is no consolidation of shares associated with the Name Change.

About LiTHOS

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. AcQUA™ is LiTHOS' patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two fully operational processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in Denver, CO and a 55,000 sq ft complex in Bessemer, AL.  LiTHOS is working under contract with multiple strategic mineral resource owners and processing brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina, and the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee.

