LiTHOS Energy Ltd. Receives Conditional Approval to List on Cboe Canada and Engagement of Mr. Reed for US Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LiTHOS Energy Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CSE: LITS), a sustainable lithium production company, today announced that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares (the "Shares") on Canada's Neo Exchange Inc., operating as Cboe Canada ("Cboe Canada").

Upon listing the Shares on Cboe Canada, the Company plans to delist the Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The transition to Cboe Canada does not require the Company to recapitalize or undertake any corporate restructuring. The Shares will continue trading in Canada on Cboe Canada under the same symbol "LITS". Trading of the Company's securities is not expected to be disrupted in any way and current shareholders do not need to take any action.

Final approval of the listing of the Shares on Cboe Canada is subject to the Company fulfilling customary conditions prescribed by Cboe Canada, and the delisting from the CSE is subject to the approval of the CSE. A further news release outlining the transition will be announced once the Company receives final approval from Cboe Canada.

The Company also announces its engagement of Mr. Roderick Reed ("Mr. Reed") to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services in the United States. LiTHOS has selected Mr. Reed to enhance its market presence, targeting investment community channels, and identifying potential and existing investors, as the Company continues to execute its business plan.

"We are excited to enhance our capital markets initiatives with the engagement of Mr. Reed," said Scott Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. "With Mr. Reed's expertise, we aim to expand our shareholder base and amplify our reach through his extensive network. Mr. Reed will also be helping with community engagement and outreach in Alabama to support our investment in the Bessemer pilot scale Lithium Hydroxide facility."

Mr. Reed has a passion for advising business owners on how to attract investors to raise capital in order to grow their bottom line. Roderick has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry; ranging from a bond broker to a registered investment advisor. Mr. Reed graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Communications and is a Certified Public Relations Professional.

The engagement agreement (the "Agreement") with Mr. Reed is set for an initial 3-month period, effective from November 15, 2023, with provisions for automatic renewals unless a written notice is provided by LiTHOS or Mr. Reed within five business days of a monthly renewal. As part of the Agreement, Mr. Reed will receive US$7,000 per month plus expenses pre-approved by the Company during the term of the Agreement. Mr. Reed will work to generate investment interest from the registered brokerage channels, registered family offices, investment funds and registered high net worth individuals in the United States. The investor relations activity will be by verbal communication, by email and through social media channels. Mr. Reed's contact information is as follows: 8200 E Pacific Pl, Ste 103, Denver, CO 80231-3211, attention: Roderick Reed, email: [email protected] or [email protected], telephone: 404-358-3709.

Mr. Reed does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About LiTHOS Energy Ltd.

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. Our wholly owned subsidiary Aqueous is a US Department of Energy FAST TRACK grant winner and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant winner. AcQUA™ is our patent-pending electro-pressure membrane process and method for recovery and concentration of lithium chloride from aqueous sources. This process spans the pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE concentration of lithium chloride. We have a fully commissioned brine processing facility in Denver, Colorado. The Company is currently focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina and Chile.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company satisfying all of Cboe Canada's conditions for final approval, the Company obtaining final approval to list the Shares on Cboe Canada, the Company obtaining approval for delisting the Shares on the CSE, and trading of the Shares commencing on Cboe Canada without any disruptions for shareholders. These forward‐looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include, but are not limited to, the inability of the Company to satisfy the conditions to obtain final listing approval from Cboe Canada, the inability to obtain the necessary approvals to delist the Shares from the CSE, general business, economic and social uncertainties, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments, and other risks outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Taylor - CEO

SOURCE Lithos Energy Ltd.