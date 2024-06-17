LiTHOS Joins Elite Group at Alabama Mobility and Power Center

The consortium includes industry leaders Alabama Power and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LiTHOS Group Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: LITS), a leader in sustainable lithium production technologies announces its membership in the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center. This strategic alliance includes esteemed partners such as The University of Alabama, Alabama Power, and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, positioning LiTHOS among an elite group driving the future of electric vehicle (EV) and mobility innovation.

The AMP Center is a premier research and development hub for EV and battery technologies, dedicated to pioneering solutions across the entire EV ecosystem, from raw material extraction to end-of-life battery recycling. The AMP Center is made up of government, academic, and industry partners committed to working together to develop the state's EV ecosystem further. The objective is to stimulate economic development, train a specialized local workforce, and coordinate research into mobility and power to solidify Alabama's status as a leader in the EV industry.

Scott Taylor, CEO of LiTHOS, remarked, "We are thrilled to collaborate with AMP and our fellow Consortium partners. Alabama has proven to be an excellent location for our testing and R&D lab facilities, thanks to its talented workforce and supportive government. AMP will enable more companies to recognize the potential we've seen here, facilitating connections with industry partners and government agencies, and crucially, fostering the development of the skilled workforce we need as we scale up and expand our operations in the state."

Strategic Partnership for R&D and Economic Growth

LiTHOS's membership in the AMP Center underscores its commitment to cutting-edge research and development. This partnership will enable LiTHOS to leverage the center's extensive network of industry, government, and academic partners to advance its innovative patent-pending AcQUA™ technology. The collaboration aims to tackle critical challenges in lithium extraction and battery technology, contributing to the overall growth and sustainability of the EV sector.

Brad Whisenant, Consortium Development Manager at the AMP Center, stated, "The AMP Center was created to unite the best minds from industry, academia, and government to drive innovation in the EV and battery sectors. We are excited to welcome LiTHOS to our consortium and anticipate groundbreaking projects that will benefit the entire EV ecosystem."

"We at LiTHOS believe it's important to be part of a collaborative approach to solving some of the industry's largest issues, such as the elimination of evaporation ponds and pre-treatment of brines to improve the efficiency of lithium extraction. It is an honor to be part of AMP, and we look forward to contributing to its growth and ultimate success," states Judson Lacapra, Chief Development Officer at LiTHOS.

Key Partners and Alabama's Automotive Leadership

Alabama is a major player in the automotive industry, ranking among the top five states for automobile exports. The AMP Center, housed within the University of Alabama's Alabama Transportation Institute, serves as a hub for research and development, workforce training, and economic development. With major partners like Mercedes-Benz, Alabama Power, and now LiTHOS, the center is well-positioned to lead advancements in EV technology and infrastructure.

About the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center

The Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center, a pioneering public-private partnership between The University of Alabama, Alabama Power Company, and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc., is on a mission to drive research and workforce development for the expanding electric vehicle market. As a premier regional research and development hub, the AMP Center focuses on advancing battery technologies, developing charging infrastructure, and managing power delivery to support large-scale electric vehicle growth. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge research, the AMP Center is poised to lead the charge in the future of sustainable mobility. For more information, visit AMP Center.

About LiTHOS

Lithos Group Ltd. is a mining technology company focused on selective extraction of aqueous minerals. The Company's AcQUA™ technology allows lithium to be extracted from continental brine reservoirs without the need for additional freshwater or any added chemicals or reagents. Lithium is now among the world's most in-demand metals as the world "electrifies" to reduce CO 2 emissions, led by continuing growth in EV sales and the installation of hundreds of gigawatts of intermittent solar power generation capacity requiring partial battery storage solutions.

The Company's mission is to produce sustainable lithium without evaporation ponds. AcQUA™ is LiTHOS's patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery-grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in Denver, CO, and a 55,000 sq ft complex in Bessemer, AL.

LiTHOS is working with multiple strategic mineral resource owners, including brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina and the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee. For more information, please get in touch with LiTHOS Investor Relations at 1-877-LITHOS1 / 1-877-548-4671 or via email at [email protected].

