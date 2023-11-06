Lithos Opens New Battery System Manufacturing Facility in California

News provided by

Lithos Energy

06 Nov, 2023, 08:57 ET

New Silicon Valley facility will produce at scale next-generation battery systems for a range of end markets that operate in demanding environments.

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithos Energy Inc. ("Lithos"), a world leading manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems engineered for demanding environments, today announced that it has opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing and pilot line facility for its latest generation of battery systems.

Continue Reading
Lithos opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing and pilot line facility in Silicon Valley.
Lithos opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing and pilot line facility in Silicon Valley.

The 65,000 square foot engineering facility is located in Hayward, California—Silicon Valley. This new facility will feature enhanced pack assembly automation and will manufacture, at scale, Lithos' high-performance and high-durability battery pack systems. The facility will also serve as the model for planned co-located commercial scale factories that are to be in proximity to customer manufacturing facilities, both domestically and internationally.

"We're thrilled to open our state-of-the-art Hayward facility," commented Chris Gross, Vice President of Operations at Lithos. "Our new location immediately provides increased capacity coupled with the highest standard of manufacturing quality that Lithos is known for. Furthermore, this site allows for advanced manufacturing and efficient R&D, as well as proximity to leading talent recruitment in the heart of Silicon Valley."

Lithos recently announced the debut of its latest generation of high and low voltage modular lithium-ion battery systems. This innovative product line will serve a range of end markets undergoing electrification that require systems that excel in demanding environments, notably in EV, mining, marine, construction, agriculture, transportation, and off-highway.

"We are on a high growth trajectory and our new location is an important hub in creating the necessary manufacturing efficiencies for our battery systems. A new client can reach mass production with Lithos, in many cases, in as soon as eight months," commented James Meredith, President of Lithos. "Our Hayward facility will immediately allow us to meet the development needs for clients around the globe, while simultaneously creating the blueprint for future facilities with significant capacity."

About Lithos

Since 2015, Lithos has solidified its position as a world leading manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems engineered for the most demanding environments. Founded by highly regarded alumni from MIT and Tesla, Lithos is proud of its unwavering commitment to engineering excellence. The company's world-class team is dedicated to pioneering battery innovation and providing exceptional customer service. Lithos' proprietary, customizable battery systems give clients the ability to take products to market faster at scale, providing the confidence and agility needed to lead electrification initiatives. Innovative technology enables industry-leading power and energy density– with hallmark Lithos application-specific dependability and safety.

Industries served include a diverse range of rapidly expanding companies in automotive, e-mobility, marine, off-highway, energy storage, defense, construction, mining, and agriculture.

All Lithos battery systems are designed and manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Silicon Valley, California. To learn more about Lithos' innovative battery systems, visit https://lithosenergy.com/.

Contact Information for Media
Susana Leiser, Warner Communications for Lithos Energy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lithos Energy

Also from this source

Lithos Launches Next Generation Battery Systems at The Battery Show

Lithos Launches Next Generation Battery Systems at The Battery Show

Lithos Energy Inc. ("Lithos"), a world leading manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems engineered for the most demanding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.