LiTHOS Supports Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit and Stands Poised to Revolutionize Lithium Extraction at Scale

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LiTHOS Group Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: LITS) (OTCQB: LITSF) (FSE: YU8) (WKN: A3ES4Q), a rapidly emerging leader in lithium brine pre-treatment and extraction technology solutions, is proud to announce its support of the Arkansas Lithium Conference, set to take place on February 15th and 16th.

As the lithium market faces pressures of low prices and evolving industry dynamics, Lithos emerges as a beacon of innovation and resilience with proven, reservoir specific AcQUA™ pre-treatment technology.

The conference, highlighted in the recent Reuters press release titled " Lithium players to gather in Arkansas as low prices pressure industry | Reuters underscores the critical juncture at which the lithium market finds itself. Amidst these challenges, Lithos stands poised to revolutionize lithium extraction at scale with proven pre-treatment extraction processes which have been specifically optimized to the unique fluid chemistries present across the Smackover reservoir which spans East Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

With a dedication to sustainability and efficiency, Lithos offers cutting-edge AcQUA™ pre-treatment solutions that are specifically optimized to address the complexities of lithium extraction from the Smackover reservoir while minimizing environmental impact. Leveraging advanced technologies and a team of industry experts, the company delivers cost-effective, proven, high-yield lithium extraction methods tailored to meet the demands of emerging brine lithium projects targeting the Arkansas Smackover brine reservoir.

"Our support of the Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summitt underscores our commitment to driving innovation and sustainability within the lithium industry," said Scott Taylor CEO of LiTHOS. "The previously released upstream impurity rejection results from our demonstration plant located in Alabama were in line with the high-performance expectations we set as a company. We can now scale up this system for on-site field deployment on Smackover projects in Arkansas rapidly while leveraging a proven supply chain and an existing modular system design. It is imperative to emphasize that AcQUA™ does not use chemicals, reagents, or fresh water to remove impurities. This process delivers an optimal monovalent cation solution suitable for further concentration with DLE. One of the promised value propositions to DLE technology is reinjection of lithium deficient bines. This is most suitably performed with a brine processed by AcQUA™ - without reagents or chemicals."

KEY ATTRIBUTES OF LITHOS AcQUA™ LITHIUM PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY

1. High Performance Removal of Key Impurities which choke downstream DLE performance:

The Alabama -based demonstration plant hosts multiple reservoir specific implementations of AcQUA™ pre-treatment technology which deliver robust impurity rejection rates.

2. Environmentally Sustainable.

AcQUA™ eliminates the need for evaporation ponds traditionally used for processing brine.

eliminates the need for evaporation ponds traditionally used for processing brine. AcQUA™ eliminates any requirement for freshwater by 100% relative to conventional DLE technologies.

eliminates any requirement for freshwater by 100% relative to conventional DLE technologies. AcQUA™ has no requirement for Acid reagents.

3. Scalability and Reliable Operations:

LiTHOS' current pilot-demonstration plant uses equipment that is common in industrial applications and available globally from a variety of well-established vendors.

This initial design and delivery approach significantly reduces scale-up risk and increases process uptime.

About LiTHOS

Lithium is now among one of the world's most in-demand metals as the world "electrifies" to limit CO2 emissions, led by continuing growth in EV sales and the installation of hundreds of gigawatts of intermittent solar power generation capacity requiring partial battery storage solutions.

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. AcQUA™ is LiTHOS' patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two fully operational processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in Denver, CO and a 55,000 sq ft complex in Bessemer, AL.

LiTHOS is working under contract with multiple strategic mineral resource owners and processing brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina, and the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee.

