Lithosphere's Finesse Genesis Samurai NFT Collection Drops on Oct. 1, 2022

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaJ Labs announced that its eagerly awaited Jot Art Finesse Genesis NFT collection will officially launch on Oct. 1, 2022 at 00:00 UTC for private sales. Public sales begin on the same day at 01:00 UTC. The collection provides gamers with a number of unique opportunities.

Finesse: The Kingdom

The NFTs are for Jot Art's Finesse game series encompassing "Shadow Warriors" and "The Kingdom," the first two chapters. The play-to-earn multi-player game combines mixed RPG elements with a fascinating storyline with elements of warrior fighting, ninja, samurai, knights and vampires in an extensive range of adventures. The game can be customized to the gamer's preferred style, which will influence the game in multiple ways.

The Finesse NFT Warriors are represented by a total of 100,000 unique characters and each will have five rarity categories: original, rare, super rare, very super rare and mythic. There are only 25,000 characters in the upcoming Genesis Samurai collection that will be evenly divided between male and female. Available for minting on two public chains, characters will be defined in five rarity categories of original, rare, super rare, very super rare and mythic. Gamers that are fortunate to have a whitelisted address will have the chance to mint one character for free. Mint fees will range from $65 upwards. LITHO will be the only accepted currency for the upcoming NFT collection drops.

A warrior's combination of attributes determines the level of rarity. Warriors serve as access to the Finesse PVP online battle matches. Warriors from the Genesis Samurai collection can be used for NFT staking and NFT wrapping.

The launch of Jot Art's Finesse Genesis NFT collection provides gamers with an opportunity to move earned rewards (crypto), assets (NFTs) across several games that'll be supported by Jot Art in the future.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

About Jot Art

Jot Art is the cross-chain metaverse to play, create, own & earn. Jot Art's mission is to provide an ecosystem for everyone to create amazing, distributed virtual experiences with community and player-owned economies.

Media Enquiries

Catherine Sanders

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: [email protected]

KaJ Labs Foundation

4730 University Way NE 104-#175

Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://kajlabs.org

SOURCE KaJ Labs