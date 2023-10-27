LithTech, LLC, a Stark Tech Business, Partners With Kinsley Energy Systems for U.S. Distribution of Energy Storage Solutions

EAST GRANBY, Conn., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LithTech, LLC, a Stark Tech Business, of Tonawanda, NY, and leader in energy storage products and services, proudly announces its newest partnership with Kinsley Energy Systems (KES). Under the terms of this collaboration, KES, based out of East Granby, CT, is now an authorized distributor and service provider for Stark Tech's LithTech Energy Storage products in the United States.

LithTech Battery Storage System
LithTech Battery Storage System

Kinsley, known for its expertise in power solutions, will offer equipment, parts, and essential services to support the LithTech utility-grade battery storage line. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to cutting-edge energy solutions that are pivotal in stabilizing the grid infrastructure. The robust and compact nature of LithTech products seamlessly complements the energy project expertise of KES. This partnership will extend to sales territories throughout the U.S., with both entities working to deliver holistic energy solution packages to clients nationwide.

About LithTech, LLC

LithTech, LLC a Stark Tech business, is a global leader in energy application system integration, specializing in household and medium-sized industrial energy storage systems. Our comprehensive services highlight our pledge to be the premier strategic partner for energy storage solutions from custom pre-sale designs to dedicated after-sales support, including remote training and diagnostics.

About Kinsley Energy Systems

Kinsley Energy Systems is a value-added equipment and service provider for the highest-quality distributed energy systems. The company is guided by customers' needs first and foremost and collaborates openly to develop solutions that generate the best possible return on investment. Kinsley works in partnership with dependable developers, engineers, and contractors. Committed to customer satisfaction, Kinsley provides ongoing parts and services for power generation equipment. For more information, visit our website at www.kinsley-group.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin.

CONTACT:
Patti Stewkesbury, Marketing Director
14 Connecticut South Drive
East Granby, CT 06026
860.844.2221
[email protected] 

