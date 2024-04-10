Lithuania's Nese enters iGaming with a record sponsorship deal

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nese, Lithuania's oldest land-based casino operator, has launched Twinsbet – a new iGaming and sportsbook brand with a focus on sports sponsorships. The company entered into a 3-year long, €7.5 million sponsorship deal with the Wolves basketball club and secured the Avia Solutions Group Arena naming rights.

Twinsbet enters the highly competitive Lithuanian market with naming rights to the largest Vilnius indoor arena, title sponsorship of the Wolves basketball club competing locally and in the Eurocup, and celebrity former basketball players, the Lavrinovic twins, as main ambassadors. This sponsorship deal is worth at least €7.5 million for the next three years and may increase to €10 million if certain conditions are met.

Such a sports and iGaming sponsorship deal is among the largest in Lithuanian history. Nese will seek further collaborations with various sports organizations, focusing on both professional and leisure sports activities.

According to Alvidas Paulikas, Nese's CEO, the company aims for the leading position locally and seeks to become the first Lithuanian operator to expand internationally.

"Twinsbet is centered around the idea that we believe in sports. For this reason, we are heavily investing in and supporting sports, including the Wolves basketball club and the Twinsbet Arena, as well as other collaborations we are currently investigating and are always open to. We plan to support local teams and non-professional sporting activities in new markets that we will enter soon," says Paulikas.

Andrius Ziauberis, the CEO of both the Wolves basketball club and the Twinsbet Arena, says that the deal with Twinsbet will strengthen both the organization and the entire Lithuanian sports community.

"We are the only top-tier Lithuanian basketball club operating without any support from municipalities, and so this sponsorship deal will pave the way for sustainable growth. Strong teams can inspire generations both on and beyond the court, and this deal builds a solid foundation for an engaging fan experience," Ziauberis says.

According to the regulator, the total Lithuanian gaming market amounted to €222 million in 2023, a 13 percent increase from 2022. More than 65 percent of the market is online. The total amount wagered exceeded €2 billion for the first time in 2022.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383900/Twinsbet_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nese