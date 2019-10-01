Litify Acquires Salesforce Partner Lunar And Its Uplink Text Messaging Product

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litify announced the acquisition of Lunar, an Orlando-based registered Salesforce partner, in a move that will enhance Litify's communications products and accelerate its expansion into corporate law.

Litify is the fastest growing integrated, intuitive legal technology platform built on Salesforce. It empowers law firms of all sizes to seamlessly manage their business operations, marketing, and client communications on one platform.

The acquisition of Lunar furthers Litify's mission to deliver state-of-the-art legal technology. Since 2017, Lunar has helped clients across industries, including law, optimize their sales and marketing through the company's consulting services and SaaS products.

Litify will add one of Lunar's SaaS products, Uplink, to their software suite.

Uplink is a native phone and text message tracking solution that allows companies to seamlessly log their conversations with prospects and clients directly to Salesforce, without having to install additional apps.

With the acquisition of Uplink, Litify customers will now be able to track all of their client communications, including text messages, within one system. Litify Inbox already integrates with Outlook, allowing law firms to easily save email threads to case records and create and complete tasks within Outlook.

LITIFY ANNOUNCES NEW ORLANDO OFFICE, ADDS LUNAR SALESFORCE EXPERTS TO TEAM

In addition to enhancing its legal platform, the acquisition allows Litify to further invest in its product and customer success teams.

Over a dozen Lunar Salesforce developers and sales executives will join Litify. Combined, they have 26 Salesforce certifications, with expertise in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Pardot, Marketing Cloud, and Community Cloud. This addition to Litify's team will ensure customers continue to have the right tools and resources to transform their digital and marketing infrastructure.

Former Lunar employees will remain in Central Florida where Litify will open a new office to support its growing customer base of plaintiff and corporate law firms.

Also joining Litify's Orlando office is Lunar Founder Jon Robinson, who will serve as Litify's new Vice President of Growth. He brings more than 15 years of entrepreneurial and leadership experience to the position, including his role as Chief Operating Officer of digital marketing agency Launch That.

"The Lunar team is excited to join Litify in its mission to transform the legal landscape," said Robinson. "This is an exciting moment for everyone involved, as Uplink is brought into the Litify ecosystem, and our talented Salesforce experts are able to help Litify customers further extend and refine their technology infrastructure."

