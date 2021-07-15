Litify Adds Three High-Profile Members to Advisory Board--Former Cravath, Swaine & Moore Presiding Partner; Former nCino CFO; and Founder of Premier Mid-Size Full-Service Firm

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litify, the legal operating system built on Salesforce.com, is proud to welcome its three newest Advisory Board members: C. Allen Parker, Jeff Babka and David Wollmuth. The new appointments reflect Litify's accelerating adoption by full-service law firms, elite in-house law departments and government agencies, providing these teams with unparalleled transparency and integrated tools to help them optimize their operations.

Parker, Babka and Wollmuth will play a major role in advising Litify's leadership on product and marketing.

Allen Parker has served as the Presiding Partner (the firm's chief executive officer) at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, one of the world's leading corporate law firms. Most recently, he served as a senior executive at Wells Fargo, where he was General Counsel and also served for seven months as the company's interim Chief Executive Officer and President.

"I joined the Litify team because I'm convinced that Litify's approach to technology and software will revolutionize the legal industry," said Parker. "Nearly all organizations that deliver legal services - including law firms and legal departments - today employ an array of technology products that each address a discrete need. Litify enables these organizations to migrate to a single platform that integrates all those technologies and harnesses the power of automation and analytics so that each organization can be much more efficient and deliver better client service."

Jeff Babka is the former Chief Financial Officer of nCino, a financial tech company built on Salesforce. The company went public in 2020 and has a market cap of $6 billion. Babka played a key role in building the foundation that supported nCino's global growth.

"Litify solves a problem that has long been endemic to the legal industry: fragmented technology that cannot accommodate the unique nuances of law," said Babka. "They have done what was thought to be impossible by building one fully integrated platform that can manage every aspect of an organization."

Babka added: "When I was introduced to Litify, I was immediately reminded of the vision and limitless opportunities we had at nCino. Litify is on a similar trajectory, and I'm honored to be part of it."

David Wollmuth is the Founding Partner of one of the country's most elite mid-size law firms: Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch, LLP. The firm boasts nearly 70 attorneys who support clients across commercial litigation, corporate and securities, arbitration, bankruptcy, reorganization and more. They have chosen Litify to power their entire law firm.

"After conducting extensive research on legal software, I found that Litify's platform was light-years ahead of the competition," said Wollmuth. "With the automation, transparency and integrations that Litify will provide us, I'm confident that Litify will help propel our future growth."

Litify provides organizations with a complete, intelligent view of their customers, their cases and matters, and their staff across every touchpoint, along with their outside counsel and vendors. The all-in-one, flexible platform empowers lawyers with the data they need to improve relationships, achieve optimal results for their clients and teams and ultimately make the best decisions for their organizations.

Litify has grown rapidly since its founding in 2016 and is poised to close out another record-breaking year in the company's history. Litify recently acquired LegalStratus, makers of best-in-class enterprise legal management tools and the premier e-billing solution built on the Salesforce platform. LawFuel, the leading industry publication, also recently named Litify the number one practice management software for law firms, in-house counsel, government entities, and nonprofits.

