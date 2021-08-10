Litify Launches Firm-Wide Digital Transformation for Industry-Leading Defense Firm Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litify announced today that Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A., one of the nation's top defense firms, has selected Litify as its case and document management solution of the future to power their 750 users across 27 offices. Built on Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, Litify has seen substantial growth in the insurance defense vertical of late and is quickly becoming the industry standard for legal technology.

Litify Logo

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A., recently set out on a firm-wide digital transformation journey that will improve client experience and empower its attorneys and staff to focus on their craft. The company scoured the market and, ultimately, Litify emerged as the clear winner due to the flexibility, functionality, extensibility, and security of the platform.

"We chose Litify because we recognized that the right solution for a firm like ours is one that is both the best solution for our firm today and will be the best solution for our firm in 10 years from now. Litify, with their flexible, adaptable platform and their frequent updates and innovation was the best choice to meet our rapidly evolving business needs," said Managing Partner Eric Boyer.

Litify Solves Insurance Defense Challenges

Litify is rapidly becoming a household name in the insurance defense space. Firms choose Litify for its robust capabilities as well as its flexibility: the user experience is molded to fit the specific needs of each individual firm. Attorneys leverage Litify as a single source of truth for all matter-related data, introducing obvious time efficiencies. With everyone in the firm working in the same system, leaders have full transparency into the data and analytics required to make informed decisions.

"Ultimately, in the defense space, the name of the game is efficiency," said Ari Treuhaft, COO of Litify. "When we first heard of Quintairos' search for new technology, we recognized that there was a great opportunity. Our product set is designed specifically to help defense firms capture process efficiencies and allow them to conform to the ever-evolving and challenging guidelines of the insurance industry."

About Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.: Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. is a nationally recognized strategic insurance defense firm with well-known Fortune 500 corporate clients across the country. The company has grown rapidly in the last three years to 27 offices and 380 attorneys and it is currently the largest minority- and women-owned law firm in the country. To learn more about Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer P.A, contact Eric W. Boyer, Managing Partner at [email protected].

About Litify: Litify is a robust legal operating system with solutions for conflict checking, intake, CRM, matter management, document management, timekeeping, billing, and much more. Built on the Salesforce platform, Litify has been able to meet the diverse needs of legal professionals in defense firms, plaintiff firms, non-profits, insurance companies, and in-house legal departments.

Earlier this year, Litify was named #1 in Practice Management Software for Law Firms, In-House Counsel, Government Entities, and Nonprofits by LawFuel, the foremost publication devoted to the legal industry.

To learn more about how Litify is helping legal teams transform their operations and services, visit www.litify.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Litify

Ari Treuhaft

Chief Operating Officer

646-306-1204

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

Eric W. Boyer

Managing Partner

305-670-1101

Related Images

litify.png

Litify

Litify Logo

SOURCE Litify, Inc.