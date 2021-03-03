Litify Named by LawFuel, the Industry-Leading Legal Publication, as #1 in Practice Management Software for Law Firms, In-House Counsel, Government Entities and Nonprofits

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litify is proud to announce that it has been named as the best legal practice management software for 2021 by the leading legal publication LawFuel.

Litify was founded with a mission to radically transform how legal services are delivered through its integrated and extensible platform technology. In short order, Litify has become recognized as the gold standard in legal technology.

Built on Salesforce, Litify empowers legal professionals to replicate their best practices at scale. From Litify, legal teams can manage their legal matters, finances, client communications, and more in the most efficient and data-driven way possible. Litify also enables legal teams to work remotely.

Litify Recognized For Its Uniquely Integrated, End-to-End Software

LawFuel cited Litify's integrated platform approach to legal management as a key differentiator, stating, "Litify is a top tool for those seeking to run their firm from a single location, letting you integrate the tools you need like matter and document management, client communication and reporting, among others."

Unlike single-purpose practice management software, Litify enables legal teams to operate entirely from one platform. Litify users can connect all of their favorite applications using Salesforce's AppExchange store, simple API connections, and numerous custom integrations. These integrations ultimately improve efficiency, operational transparency, and data integrity among legal teams.

"We are honored to be named LawFuel's #1 Practice Management Solution for lawyers," said Ari Treuhaft, Litify's COO. "Accolades such as this reaffirm what we hear every day from our customers: that Litify is the best solution on the market. Litify helps legal teams deliver exceptional service and increase their bottom line."

Litify Rapidly Expands Product Suite to Meet Overwhelming Customer Demand

Following its initial success powering the largest plaintiff's law firms in the nation, Litify recently expanded its award-winning software to meet the overwhelming demand of full-service law firms, corporate legal departments, government entities, and nonprofits.

In the last year alone, the company has launched its own document management and generation product, timekeeping and billing solutions, a video conferencing application, and client portals. Built into the Litify platform, these new products further allow users to manage every aspect of their organization in one place. But while Litify has expanded its product suite and seen its user count reach nearly 30,000, seeing legal teams leverage the platform to grow rapidly is what excites the company the most.

"Litify is entering yet another chapter of explosive growth in our relatively short history, and we look forward to catapulting even more lawyers into new eras of success," said Treuhaft.

To learn more about how Litify is helping legal teams transform their operations and services, visit www.litify.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

