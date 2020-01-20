Litigation and Transactional Boutique Seiler Mitby, PLLC, Opens in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized attorneys Kenna Seiler and Steven Mitby have launched Seiler Mitby, PLLC, a complex commercial litigation and corporate transactional boutique in The Woodlands.

Mitby, whose record of multi-million-dollar verdicts includes an $11.4 million verdict for Woodlands-based F-1 Consulting, was previously a partner in the Houston litigation firm AZA. Kenna Seiler, who is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has an active civil litigation and state court appellate practice, founded and previously headed The Seiler Law Firm. Both attorneys have decades of experience representing start-ups and established corporations in high-value litigation. In addition to commercial litigation, the firm has expanded to serve corporate clients' transactional needs.

Seiler Mitby also includes partners Debbie Pacholder and Mike Seiler.

Pacholder's litigation practice emphasizes representation of corporations and individuals in the oil and gas, healthcare and other commercial industries. Her clients have prevailed in every dispositive motion she has filed and argued. Before joining Seiler Mitby, Pacholder was of counsel at AZA.

Before entering into private practice, Mike Seiler was a prosecutor in the Montgomery County District Attorney's office and served as judge of the 435th District Court in Montgomery County. His litigation practice includes white collar criminal defense work.

Seiler Mitby hung its shingle in The Woodlands both because of the influx of Fortune 500 businesses to the area and the two attorneys' longstanding connections to Montgomery County, Mitby said.

"We saw an opportunity to meet the growing demand for sophisticated legal work by some of the country's largest companies, both in The Woodlands and in Houston, while still servicing clients nationwide," Mitby said. "We truly offer downtown law firm experience with small town law firm attention."

Many large corporations have moved their Gulf Coast-area offices out of Houston and to The Woodlands, attracted by its business-friendly environment, expansiveness, and lower operating costs.

"We are excited about the opportunity to offer high-level expertise in a much more cost-effective environment," Seiler said. "And if the fact that we have already grown to 12 lawyers is any indication, we've made the right move."

Seiler Mitby is a complex civil litigation and corporate transactional law firm based in The Woodlands, Texas. Our experienced legal team serves a nationwide client base as well as businesses and individuals in Montgomery County and in Houston. The firm combines the best aspects of a traditional, small-town law practice with sophisticated legal skills. For more information, visit seilermitby.com.

