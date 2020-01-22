Litigation Finance Firm BlueWhite Legal Capital Expands Team With Experienced Law And Finance Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWhite Legal Capital ("BlueWhite"), a privately-held litigation finance firm, today announced that Daniel Stone, most recently with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, and Joseph Magnus, most recently with Morgan Stanley, have joined the firm as Managing Directors. Both individuals bring deep expertise in their respective fields of law and finance.

Daniel Stone comes from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, where he specialized in complex commercial litigation at both the federal and state level. Prior to that, Daniel clerked for Judge Janet Hall of the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. He holds a JD from NYU School of Law and a BA in History from Yale University.

Joseph Magnus is a senior risk management executive with decades of experience in managing complex transactions, portfolios, and products. He was most recently Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and Head of U.S. Mortgage Credit Risk, as well as Chief Credit Officer for Morgan Stanley Home Loans. Joseph holds a MBA in Finance from the State University of New York at Albany and a BS in Applied Mathematics and Economics from State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Both Stone and Magnus will be responsible for evaluating and monitoring funding opportunities and investments, as well as analyzing significant legal and business issues. Stone's focus will include underwriting and managing relationships with funded parties and counsel. Magnus will have the additional responsibility of supervising the financial aspects of investment performance and maintaining BlueWhite's compliance and risk management framework.

Stone and Magnus join Jules Kroll, Aaron Rubinstein, Earl Doppelt, and Jack Blackburn, who founded BlueWhite in order to provide strategic financing for complex commercial litigation matters, with a specific focus on breach of contract, securities, antitrust, fraud, breach of duty, bankruptcy, intellectual property and asset recovery.

The four BlueWhite founders said, "We are delighted to announce that Daniel and Joseph are joining our BlueWhite team. Both of these professionals bring significant expertise in their fields and a wealth of valuable experience. We look forward to their contributions as BlueWhite continues to grow as a leading strategic financing partner for companies and law firms."

For further information about BlueWhite Legal Capital, please visit BlueWhiteLegalCapital.com.

