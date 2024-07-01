LITIGATION POWERHOUSE FROST LLP ESTABLISHES NEW YORK OFFICE, NAMES FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR & SENIOR IN-HOUSE CORPORATE COUNSEL MICHAEL GAROFOLA AS MANAGING PARTNER

One Year In, FROST LLP Has Grown From LA-Based Trial Boutique to Bicoastal Firm

With 20+ Attorneys

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FROST LLP today announced the appointment of former federal prosecutor and longtime senior in-house corporate counsel Michael Garofola as Managing Partner of its newly-established New York office. The firm's expansion takes place just after its one-year anniversary. Mr. Garofola is the first new partner to join founding partners Christopher Frost, John D. Maatta, and Josh Stambaugh since the firm's inception—a testament to the firm's commitment to maintaining its unique character and personality.

Michael J. Garofola, Managing Partner, FROST LLP New York.

Mr. Garofola is a multi-faceted business litigator who will expand the FROST presence on the East Coast in conjunction with the founding partners, continuing the firm's litigation-only focus on antitrust, appellate, entertainment, and complex business matters across client sectors. With years of experience as senior in-house corporate counsel for publicly traded companies, Mr. Garofola brings firsthand knowledge of corporate governance and regulatory compliance from an in-house perspective, along with insight into the expectations, budgets, insurance and other considerations of corporate clients. He also strengthens the FROST LLP team with extensive knowledge of government enforcement gleaned from his time as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he led investigations of over 300 federal criminal cases involving securities-based financial crimes, international money laundering, and international narcotics trafficking, successfully tried cases to jury verdict, and argued appeals.

"The LA-based boutique that my partners and I founded a year ago has morphed into something much larger in both size and spirit, as client needs for representation in New York became an opportunity," said Christopher Frost, Founding Partner of FROST LLP. "We're incredibly fortunate to have a gifted litigator and leader like Michael Garofola join FROST LLP to build the New York office and contribute to the firm's next phase. With the team we've assembled on both coasts, the sky's the limit."

Born and raised in New York, Mr. Garofola was previously SVP, Senior Deputy General Counsel and Head of Litigation at one of the nation's largest publicly traded, multi-state operators of cannabis licenses and assets. There and in other previous roles he developed extensive knowledge of legal issues and risk mitigation in emerging commercial and technology sectors, from cannabis to renewable energy and electric vehicles (EV). Mr. Garofola's in-house work also means he is keenly attuned to the "inside baseball" of corporate clients, being able to understand and address their unique business concerns.

Mr. Garofola has also served as General Counsel for an international trade and export company and has been a litigation associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and at Kobre & Kim LLP. His full bio is available HERE .

"I am thrilled to join FROST LLP as Managing Partner of the New York office. The prospect of leading the New York office brings my career full circle back to New York and the firms where I first developed my skills as a litigator. Now, I return equipped with a wealth of experience and perspective gained from my roles as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice and as in-house counsel," said Mr. Garofola. "I would only make this transition because of FROST LLP's unique approach, culture, and style. Chris, John, and Josh have built something remarkable in a short time, and I am invigorated by the opportunity to fight for clients in and out of the courtroom alongside the talented FROST LLP team."

