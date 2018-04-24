Litigation update - EMED alleges RMS continues to mislead the public

Despite RMS' ongoing attempts to invalidate EMED's intellectual property, the USPTO has continued to issue patents related to safety needle design in favor of EMED, which are the subject of additional ongoing litigation against RMS. EMED will continue to protect its customers and its products by enforcing its validly issued patents against all infringers and continues to assert all valid claims against RMS HIgH FLO needle sets.

EMED alleges RMS invalidation attempts are geared to continue copying of EMED's innovative devices

EMED pioneered the design of home infusion devices for SCIG and has since been working with clinicians to advance the standard of care in Primary Immunodeficiency by means of subcutaneous infusions at the patient's home.

EMED was the first to design needle sets optimized for the SCIg market. Its needle securement technology was originated in the 1990's and it has evolved to include multiple state-of-the art patented designs for the safe removal and disposal of subcutaneous needle sets. EMED was also the first to obtain FDA market clearance for an infusion pump for SCIg.

"We take pride in continuing to improve the state-of-the art in infusion therapy. Patents for our IP are a means to protect our novel designs from un-licensed use or reproduction."

said Paul Lambert, CEO of EMED Technologies Corporation.

EMED continues to be fully committed to investing in the design and development of novel devices to improve the standard of care in infusion therapy. Our pipeline of infusion device platforms offers versatile options for the delivery of pharmaceuticals under specialized and proprietary delivery protocols.

