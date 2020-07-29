Litigation Victory: Scottsdale Medical Billing Company Obtains Full Win In Four-Year Battle Against Texas Surgical Hospital

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Reimbursement Solutions, LLC ("ARS"), a subsidiary of Pantheon Global Holdings, recently obtained full judgment against Spring Excellence Surgical Hospital, LLC ("SESH"), under the direction of Dr. Mirza Baig, President and CEO, after a four-year dispute in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. ARS asserted a breach-of-contract claim against SESH after it failed to pay amounts due and owing pursuant to the terms of an "Exclusive Healthcare 'Out of Network' Claims Billing Agreement."

The District Court granted summary judgment in favor of ARS on its breach-of-contract claim and awarded damages to ARS in excess of $1.6M for the principal amount owed, late fees, accrued interest, and attorney fees. Following entry of the judgment, the parties reached a settlement that will allow ARS to recoup nearly every dollar it is owed and avoid a time consuming and expensive appeal. "We are thrilled at the favorable outcome of this long journey," said Tyler Grim, General Counsel for ARS. "We pride ourselves on the diligent work we do for our clients, and are gratified the Court recognized that in this case."

Advanced Reimbursement Solutions is a subsidiary of Pantheon Global Holdings, a family-owned, multi-disciplined conglomerate with several subsidiary entities specializing in out-of-network medical billing, medical practice management and marketing, leading-edge technology solutions and full revenue-cycle management.

