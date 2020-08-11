Litman Gregory Masters Funds Announces Name Change to PartnerSelect Funds & New Fund Launch

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Litman Gregory Masters Funds, an affiliate of wealth management firm Litman Gregory Asset Management, has changed its name to PartnerSelect Funds. The new name better represents its mission to identify and select high-quality managers from around the world to offer financial advisors, institutional clients, and individual investors unique strategies that seek to add value through active management and high active share.

"Our focus as an independent advisor is on finding managers that we believe can deliver exceptional results to clients. We chose the name because it reflects our objective to partner with distinctive managers who possess an edge in seeking to beat an index, and to partner with sophisticated investors seeking value-added strategies unavailable anywhere else," says Steve Savage, Litman Gregory CEO.

Introducing: PartnerSelect SBH Focused Small Value Fund (PFSVX)

The first new offering under the PartnerSelect name is a focused portfolio with a proven track record in an inefficient space. Launched on July 31, PartnerSelect SBH Focused Small Value Fund is led by Segall Bryant & Hamill's Mark Dickherber and Shaun Nicholson, skilled portfolio managers who specialize in small-company value investing. What differentiates this strategy is the managers' ability, through fundamental analysis, to identify the building blocks of higher profitability for a company before they are recognized by the market.

"Our conviction in the SBH team as strong stewards of capital and outstanding investors is extremely high and supported by an exceptional track record," said Senior Research Analyst Jack Chee. "This strategy is unique to the mutual fund market and an example of the value PartnerSelect Funds intends to bring to the marketplace."

Learn more: www.partnerselectfunds.com.

About Litman Gregory

Litman Gregory Asset Management has provided wealth management services with a commitment to excellent client service to individuals, multigenerational families, endowments, and foundations since 1987. Litman Gregory advises PartnerSelect Funds, provides Litman Gregory Portfolio Strategies on TAMPs, and publishes investment research and portfolio guidance for advisors through AdvisorIntelligence.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains important information about the investment company. View it here or call 1-800-960-0188. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Investing in small companies subjects investors to additional risks, including security price volatility and less liquidity than investing in larger companies. Though not an international fund, the fund may invest in foreign securities, which exposes investors to economic, political and market risks and fluctuations in foreign currencies. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. An investment cannot be made directly in an index. This fund is new and performance information is not available. Once available, it may be obtained here.

Index Definitions | Industry Terms

The PartnerSelect Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Contact

925-254-8999 | [email protected]

SOURCE PartnerSelect Funds

Related Links

http://www.partnerselectfunds.com

