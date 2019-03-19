Litmus Announces New Partnership With Asana, Empowering Teams to Manage Email Marketing Projects Easier Than Ever

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SAN MATEO, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus, the leading platform for email creation, testing, and analytics, today unveiled its new partnership with Asana, a leading work management platform for teams. With Litmus integrated in Asana, marketing teams can seamlessly incorporate their email workflow into the overall creative process, streamline email campaign creation, and ultimately send better emails, faster.

"Getting a great email out the door is a complex process that requires managing a broad range of tasks, deliverables, and stakeholders," says Erik Nierenberg, CEO at Litmus. "Nearly 70%1 of brands use project management tools to help deal with the complexity of email campaign creation. Through Litmus' new integration with Asana, we're bringing the power of the Litmus Email Creative Platform to one of the most popular work management apps, empowering teams to streamline their workflow, improve collaboration, and send quality emails at scale."

The integration allows users to sync Litmus Checklist with Asana, making it easy to provide stakeholders with full visibility into the status of email projects without switching between tools. This improves efficiency in the production and communication process for campaigns.

"The Litmus and Asana integration is a great one-stop-shop for me to quickly check renderings, links, loading speed, and more. Being able to sync each item in my Litmus Checklist to my Asana project helps me ensure that I don't miss anything or send something that's broken," says Tyler Hanlon, Email Marketing Manager at CJ Affiliate, a division of Alliance Data Systems. "It's streamlined our process and saved us time."

The new Litmus integration for Asana makes it easy to:

Seamlessly integrate email creation into larger marketing projects. With the Litmus and Asana partnership, the email creation process is seamlessly integrated into the larger campaign management workflow, resulting in efficient and error-free campaign execution.

With the Litmus and Asana partnership, the email creation process is seamlessly integrated into the larger campaign management workflow, resulting in efficient and error-free campaign execution. Streamline email project status updates + communication with stakeholders. Email creatives can keep all stakeholders up-to-date on the status of email projects with automatic task syncs between Litmus and Asana, eliminating the need to update tasks in both platforms, saving time, and preventing miscommunication.

Email creatives can keep all stakeholders up-to-date on the status of email projects with automatic task syncs between Litmus and Asana, eliminating the need to update tasks in both platforms, saving time, and preventing miscommunication. Get full visibility into the status of email projects. Marketing managers can get full visibility into the status of email projects in the tool they use most. The seamless sync of tasks between Litmus and Asana makes it easy to stay on top of status updates, ensuring that projects are on track and all stakeholders are informed.

"Keeping team members connected and tasks on track are some of the biggest challenges for marketing and creative teams," says Dave King, Head of Marketing at Asana. "We're proud to partner with Litmus for the launch of Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams, empowering teams to easily integrate their marketing processes with their email creation and testing workflow, resulting in faster, high-quality email campaign execution."

The Litmus partnership supports Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams, Asana's new end-to-end solution for brands to manage their entire marketing and design process. Asana chose Litmus alongside Adobe and Slack as the inaugural partners for this new program, allowing marketers to connect the everyday essential tools they rely on most.

For more information, visit www.litmus.com/integrations/asana .

About Litmus

Litmus provides powerful tools for email creation, testing, analytics, and collaboration, empowering marketing teams to confidently deliver increased subscriber engagement and campaign ROI while ensuring brand consistency. Backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry that trust its Email Creative Platform to make their email better, including 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands, 7 of the top 10 technology companies, and 23 of the top 25 US ad agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com , subscribe to the Litmus blog , or follow us on Twitter .

