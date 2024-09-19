Litmus Announces Speakers for Litmus Live 2024

Keynote speakers Ann Handley and Kath Pay to headline premier event for email practitioners and marketing leaders

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, unveils Litmus Live 2024, its premier conference for all marketers, from CMOs, VPs and directors to email marketers, strategists, copywriters, designers and developers. The eleventh annual event, sponsored by Salesforce, Constant Contact, OneSignal and ZeroBounce, will occur virtually over four days, from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31.

Visit www.litmus.com/conference for more Litmus Live 2024 event information and updates.

Litmus Live is the premier event for email and lifecycle marketing professionals to learn, connect and share insights, and this year's conference will feature over 25 live and on-demand sessions tailored for connectors, creators and analysts. Whether attendees aim to enhance their relationships, craft compelling content or dive into data analysis, Litmus Live will deliver inspiring sessions and actionable strategies that deliver immediate results.

"Email has never been more crucial to business success, yet the landscape is constantly evolving," said Cynthia Price , SVP of Marketing at Litmus. "Litmus Live 2024 will empower attendees to navigate the latest email trends, technologies and best practices — equipping them with the knowledge and tools to deliver personalized, high-impact campaigns that drive exceptional results."

This year's conference will feature keynote presentations from two email and marketing leaders: Ann Handley and Kath Pay . Handley is the chief content officer at MarketingProfs and was named one of seven people shaping modern marketing by IBM. Pay is the CEO of boutique consultancy Holistic Email Marketing and devotes her time to developing customer-centric e-commerce journeys using a holistic, multichannel approach.

In addition to the keynotes, Litmus Live 2024 will offer an assortment of live sessions and on-demand content covering the evolution of email ROI, audience-first email content strategies, email's place in lifecycle marketing, and more. Attendees will also be able to participate in interactive roundtable discussions and networking opportunities with other email and marketing professionals. Other event speakers include:

Jessica Liu, Principal Analyst, B2C Marketing, Forrester

Chad S. White , Head of Research, Oracle Digital Experience Agency

, Head of Research, Oracle Digital Experience Agency Christine Martenson, Email Marketing Operations Manager, US Bank

Kelsey Smith , Marketing Cloud Administrator, Purdue University

, Marketing Cloud Administrator, Purdue University Lee Munro, Head of Design, OneSignal

Dayana Kibilds, Vice President of Strategy, Ologie

Those interested in attending can sign up for the event at www.litmus.com/conference . For more information about Litmus, please visit www.litmus.com .

About Litmus

Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It's a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, protect, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale.

With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That's why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it's how we've achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.™

Media Contact

PANBlast for Litmus

Christy Dean

[email protected]

SOURCE Litmus