Litmus Automation CEO Vatsal Shah Named 'IoT CEO of the Year' by IoT Breakthrough Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, the Intelligence Edge Computing company, today announced CEO Vatsal Shah has been named "IoT CEO of the Year" by the IoT Breakthrough Awards. IoT Breakthrough is devoted to honoring excellence in IoT technologies, services, companies, and products. The 2020 IoT Breakthrough Awards attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies all over the world.

Litmus Automation

Vatsal Shah leads the management and engineering team as co-founder and CEO of Litmus Automation. He has extensive experience with industrial engineering, electronics system design, enterprise platforms, and IT ecosystems. Vatsal earned his master's degree in Global Entrepreneurship from Em-Lyon (France), Zhejiang University (China) and Purdue University (USA) jointly and his bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from Nirma University in India.

"I'm extremely honored to have won an IoT Breakthrough Award and credit the entire Litmus team for our success," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus Automation. "Industrial IoT is a marathon, not a race. As we grow and expand, we look forward to helping companies transform critical edge data into actionable intelligence."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. All IoT Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus enables out-of-the-box data collection, analytics, and management with an Intelligent Edge Computing Platform for IIoT. Litmus provides the solution to transform critical edge data into actionable intelligence that can power predictive maintenance, machine learning, and AI. Customers include 10+ Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the company's path to market. For more information, visit www.litmusautomation.com.

