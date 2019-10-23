Litmus Automation Expands Team to Meet Market Demand for Industrial IoT Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced four new hires with extensive experience in the industrial market. The Company recently announced $7 million in Series A financing from Mitsubishi Corporation and is following through on plans to quickly ramp up sales and marketing efforts to meet the demand for companies ready to move to Industry 4.0.

"We are growing rapidly but carefully, and these new hires truly add value to the company and our mission to help customers deploy advanced Industry 4.0 solutions," said John Younes, co-founder and COO of Litmus Automation. "Each of these new team members brings a wealth of experience in manufacturing and IT, and they are already hitting the ground running to expand our path to market and bring our IIoT edge computing platform to a wider audience."

Christine Frank has more than 20 years of experience in industrial automation and enterprise infrastructure and joins Litmus Automation as the Director of Channel and OEM Sales. For the past eight years, she has been focused on helping companies bridge IT and OT for proven results in IoT, IIoT and Industry 4.0 and has spent time building channel programs at DataRPM, ThroughPut, Inc. and HPE.

Damian Smektala, P.Eng, brings 13 years of experience in manufacturing and IT to his role as Director of Sales, North America. Most recently he helped drive digital transformation as the Director of IT Digital, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence at one of the world's largest EPCM firms, SNC-Lavalin. Prior to SNC, he held various roles in engineering, delivery and business development in industrial automation and systems integration.

Marc Dekker joins Litmus Automation as Senior Technical Account Manager with a strong technical background in IT and manufacturing. He will collaborate closely with Litmus Automation's manufacturing and industrial customers to maximize their return on IIoT investment and provide implementation guidance for Litmus Automation products. He has 28 years of manufacturing and IT industry experience with a range of knowledge in track and trace, statistical process control, manufacturing execution and process management.

Bill Kalogiros is the new Vice President of Marketing and has over 20 years of experience working with enterprise technology companies and startups. Focused on driving company awareness and new customer acquisition, he will work to establish Litmus as the leading brand in industrial edge computing and advanced Industry 4.0 solutions. Prior to joining Litmus, Bill's marketing and branding expertise contributed to the growth and success of Ceridian, BlueCat Networks and PlateSpin.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include 10+ Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information, visit www.litmusautomation.com.

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray

+1 626-841-1640

allison.yrungaray@litmusautomation.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Litmus Automation

Related Links

http://www.litmusautomation.com

