Litmus Automation Named in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced that Litmus Automation was positioned in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms. In the report, Gartner recognized Litmus Automation's LoopEdge and Loop products.

"We see this report as proof that Industrial IoT is gaining widespread adoption, and at Litmus Automation we are proud of the success we've had in helping industrial customers quickly and easily connect their assets at the edge for real-time analytics that empower smarter business decisions," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. "We further believe our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms validates our products LoopEdge and Loop for enabling edge and IIoT projects that include legacy device connectivity, data processing and edge management."

According to the report, "Gartner defines the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform market as a set of integrated software capabilities to improve asset management decision making and operational visibility and control for plants, infrastructure and equipment within asset-intensive industries and environments." The report further states, "Gartner evaluates vendors on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods or procedures that enable IT provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective, and to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation within Gartner's view of the market. Providers are judged on their ability and success in translating market requirements — and their vision for the market — into products that match market needs and enable clients to achieve a successful outcome with minimal risk."

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include 10+ Fortune 500 Manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information visit www.litmusautomation.com.

