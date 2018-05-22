Litmus Automation Named May 2018 Cool Vendor for IoT Platforms by Gartner

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced its inclusion in Gartner's May 2018 Cool Vendors in IoT Platforms report.

"Litmus Automation is making headway in the IoT platforms market because we help enterprise customers quickly and easily connect to their varied assets at the edge for a successful IoT deployment," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. "We believe our selection as a Gartner Cool Vendor validates our edge and cloud strategy and highlights our headway in the industrial IoT sector."

The annual Cool Vendor reports evaluate emerging vendors that provide innovative technologies. According to Gartner, "Internet of Things remains a top focus for enterprises driving digital business transformation. Gartner profiles Cool Vendors that can help enterprise architecture and technology innovation leaders design, secure, integrate and build IoT solutions."

Litmus' Loop and LoopEdge products enable data collection from any device, data manipulation and quick analytics with real-time visualization on top. Litmus allows customers to securely connect and manage any type of legacy or new hardware, device, sensor or machine, with the ability to integrate data in real-time to any third-party software application or enterprise system. With a simple interface and no coding required, Litmus helps enterprise customers quickly connect all their assets and utilize their data efficiently for successful IoT deployments.

Litmus Automation, based in San Jose, California, bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped within enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation brings a modern development approach, a responsive team, a nimble business model, and a proven IIoT solution to all their engagements. Litmus Automation focuses on the Industrial and Automotive industries, and counts Fortune 500 companies as clients and partners (including Nissan, Renault, HPE and Intel).

