Litmus Automation Partners With AMAX Global Services to Deliver IIoT Solutions in the Greater China Region

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced a distribution agreement with AMAX Global Services (AGS), a software development and system integration business partner. The agreement will allow Litmus Automation to sell to and support customers in the Greater China region, opening up the world's largest manufacturing market including local companies and global companies with manufacturing operations in the region.

AGS boasts of several large domestic manufacturing companies as clients and Litmus Automation offers solutions to help them take advantage of data at the edge and implement IIoT solutions efficiently. AGS is headquartered in Fremont, California with deep roots in China, making it an easy transition for San Jose-based Litmus Automation to enter the market with their assistance.

"Asia-Pacific is key to our growth strategy and this partnership marks our expansion into the Chinese market," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. "AGS works as the system integrator for many of the larger manufacturing companies in China and they will be our valued partner as we get started in the China region. We can now support any customer in the Greater China region and we look forward to expanding the reach of Loop and LoopEdge to help more companies with their Industry 4.0 journey."

As a distributor, AGS will sell and integrate LoopEdge and Loop Cloud. Litmus' Loop and LoopEdge Solutions enable data collection from any device, data manipulation and quick analytics with real-time visualization on top. Loop lets customers securely connect and manage any type of hardware, device, sensor or machine, with the ability to integrate data in real-time to any third-party software application or enterprise system with a simple interface.

AGS will provide installation and system integration services for Litmus products and will work with additional systems integrators for large-scale IoT deployments. AGS will also provide help desk support in Chinese and consistent with local time zones.

About AMAX Global Services

Amax Global Services, headquartered in Fremont, California with its software development center in China, is the leading Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) solution company with global delivery capabilities. It provides software solutions to streamline the manufacturing operations, factory automation, quality control with mature project management model and experienced software developers. Amax Global Services has many successful system implementations in Automotive, High Tech manufacturing, Food and Beverage sector.

To learn more, please visit us at www.amaxgs.com

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation, based in San Jose, California, bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped within enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation brings a modern development approach, a responsive team, a nimble business model, and a proven IIoT solution to all their engagements. Litmus Automation focuses on the Industrial and Automotive industries, and counts Fortune 500 companies as clients and partners (including Nissan, Renault, HPE and Intel).

www.litmusautomation.com @LAutomation

