Litmus Automation Rated as a Leading Vendor on MachNation's 2019 IoT Edge ScoreCard

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced the company has been rated as a leading vendor on MachNation's 2019 IoT Edge ScoreCard. MachNation, an industry analyst firm focused on enterprise IoT Middleware and Edge platforms, conducted an in-depth evaluation of 17 edge vendors. The findings rate Litmus Automation as a leading IoT edge vendor in an analysis spanning edge data processing, edge management, architecture and integration, and strategy and business. Download the full report at http://litmusautomation.com/en/project/machnation-2019/.

Litmus Automation

"Our research shows that most IoT solutions in verticals such as manufacturing will be required to leverage edge computing in order to meet business and operational requirements," said Steve Hilton, Co-founder and President, MachNation. "Litmus Automation has a particularly strong offering in the growing IoT edge ecosystem, and we believe its strength comes from a deep portfolio of tested industrial drivers, a modern and intuitive graphical UI, and support for a wide range of connectivity protocols to manage edge devices."

The MachNation 2019 IoT Edge ScoreCard places Litmus Automation in the "market-ready" quadrant, as a leader in edge data processing and above average in both edge management and architecture and integration. One of Litmus Automation's unique differentiators mentioned in the ScoreCard is a deep portfolio of tested industrial systems from which it can collect data, making it possible for customers to easily leverage off-the-shelf drivers to collect data with verified interoperability.

"The MachNation ScoreCard validates our solution as a leader in the IoT edge market," said Vatsal Shah, CEO/Co-founder of Litmus Automation. "We are pleased to have an independent IoT testing and research firm recognize our real-world experience in the manufacturing space and our ability to work with industrial protocols and devices, which differentiates our LoopEdge product at length. We are well-positioned at the forefront of this market and look forward to continuing to help industrial IoT customers bring intelligence to the Edge."

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and LoopEdge Manager, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include 10+ Fortune 500 Manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information, visit www.litmusautomation.com.

About MachNation

MachNation is the only firm exclusively dedicated to testing and researching Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, middleware, and services. MachNation owns and runs MachNation IoT Test Environment (MIT-E), the industry's only independent, hands-on, benchmarking lab for IoT platforms. MachNation specializes in understanding and predicting IoT technologies including their impact on digitization, hardware, communication services, applications and support tools. MachNation specialists provide guidance to industrial enterprises, the world's leading IT vendors, and communication service providers. MachNation participates in many of the world's most exclusive IoT events and contributes regularly to leading IoT and business press. https://www.machnation.com @MachNationIoT

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray

+1 626-841-1640

allison.yrungaray@litmusautomation.com

Related Images

machnation-2019-iot-edge-scorecard.png

MachNation 2019 IoT Edge ScoreCard Snapshot

SOURCE Litmus Automation

Related Links

http://www.litmusautomation.com

