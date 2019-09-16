Litmus Automation Receives Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced they have been recognized by global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan with the New Product Innovation Award. LoopEdge and Loop received the 2019 North American Edge-to-Cloud IIoT Enablement Platform for Manufacturing Award for "unmatched product value." Download the full report at https://litmusautomation.com/en/project/frost-sullivan-report.

"As part of our ongoing research, we identify companies that have successfully introduced new and innovative products into their markets, with emphasis on product quality and customer value," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial, Frost & Sullivan. "One of the core competencies of LoopEdge is connectivity as it connects both legacy and modern devices from different vendors and analyzes data right at the edge. Litmus Automation's platform seamlessly and securely connects, manages, analyzes, and integrates industrial devices from edge to cloud."

Litmus Automation's LoopEdge and Loop software platforms help customers seamlessly collect, process, analyze and integrate their industrial device data from edge to cloud. LoopEdge allows customers to collect data from industrial systems like PLC, DCS, sensors or historians and run applications locally on top of the data, such as event processing, Lambda functions, machine learning models, and more. Loop includes extensive IIoT product lifecycle and deployment management for large-scale enterprises, industrial OEMs and system integrators – all driven by various IIoT, OMA and other industry standards.

"When we briefed Frost & Sullivan on our products, they really understood our unique position in the Industrial IoT marketplace," said John Younes, Co-founder and COO of Litmus Automation. "We appreciate the validation of the New Product Innovation Award and are working now to expand our sales and marketing channels to reach more industrial customers who are looking to implement Industry 4.0 solutions."

According to the report, "The primary challenge for manufacturing companies when they begin their Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) projects is that they have numerous discrete industrial devices, systems, and protocols from various automation vendors, and connecting to these varied assets can be difficult."

Frost & Sullivan noted Litmus Automation's comprehensive and turnkey framework solutions because customers can build multiple use cases instead of having to determine custom integrations from scratch. The report states, "A key differentiator is that Litmus Automation's customers do not require many resources on their end because they can deploy the products on their own, without needing a system integrator approach. Therefore, from industrial data collection and edge analytics to central IoT management, Litmus Automation's innovative and unified IIoT edge-to-cloud platform provides customers with the foundation for any Industry 4.0 initiative."

Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include 10+ Fortune 500 Manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information visit www.litmusautomation.com.

