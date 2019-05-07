Litmus Automation Releases LoopEdge 2.0 Edge Computing Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced the release of LoopEdge 2.0, a complete edge computing platform designed to seamlessly connect all industrial assets and derive value with instant analytics. The second major release of the platform adds increased integration and analytics capabilities.

"We have been listening closely to our partners and customers, and the number one thing they have been asking for is out-of-the-box analytics components inside of LoopEge," said Vatsal Shah, CEO, Litmus Automation. "LoopEdge is already proven – customers are using it to get their edge computing projects up and running quickly and on budget. However, the new features will make it even easier to derive business value from industrial assets in the field."

New features of LoopEdge 2.0 include:

- An analytics database for seamless data and event processing at the Edge

- Integration with leading IoT Clouds (Azure, AWS, Google IoT Core, etc.)

- Integration with big data platforms, enterprise software and cloud or on-site databases

- An advanced marketplace for running artificial intelligence and machine learning applications at the Edge

- Increased device management functionality for real-time monitoring and management

- Refreshed user interface suited for operational technology, data science or IT requirements

- A full OPC-UA server at no cost

LoopEdge is designed to manage the complete edge lifecycle from secure edge device onboarding to device management to cloud connectivity. LoopEdge lets companies collect data from existing industrial systems like PLC, DCS, sensors or historians and run applications locally on top of the data, such as event processing, Lambda functions, machine learning models and more – all in an offline first deployment.

For more information about LoopEdge, visit https://litmusautomation.com/loopedge.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include 10-plus Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the company's path to market. For more information, visit www.litmusautomation.com.

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray

+1 626-841-1640

allison.yrungaray@litmusautomation.com

