Litmus Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, announces its certification by Great Place To Work®. This award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Litmus. This year, 97% of employees said Litmus is a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Litmus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are incredibly proud to announce our Great Place to Work Certification, affirming our unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture at Litmus," said Erik Nierenberg , CEO of Litmus. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and resolve of our team, and we wholeheartedly celebrate them for their efforts in ensuring Litmus is a great place to work for everyone."

Litmus has consistently upheld its dedication to championing a people-first culture, nurturing an environment where every voice finds a platform, every perspective holds value, and every individual is empowered to thrive. This foundation enables Litmus to foster a workplace where flexible work arrangements, professional growth opportunities, and peer recognition programs flourish. Litmus prioritizes each employee's well-being through generous paid time off, engaging team-building events, and meaningful community service opportunities. Their dedication to this people-centric culture is what sets them apart and drives their continued success.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Litmus' careers page .

About Litmus

Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It's a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale.

With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That's why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it's how we've achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.™

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

