Litmus Empowers Marketers to Make Every Send Count™ with 24/7 Link Monitoring

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus, a leader in email marketing, announces the launch of Link Monitoring in Litmus Email Guardian , the only solution that proactively monitors emails for unexpected changes and now, broken links. As email volume rises, this new feature detects potential issues before they negatively impact subscriber experiences. With 86% of customers abandoning a trusted brand after just two poor experiences , broken links are more than just an inconvenience. Link Monitoring is essential for marketers to create consistent, high-quality email interactions that build trust, boost loyalty, and drive revenue.

Email Guardian's Link Monitoring continually checks link functionality in monitored emails, proactively alerting marketers when broken or slow-loading links are detected. Marketers can view their link journey, including the time it takes any redirects to load, and preview the link destination page—all without leaving their email. Ultimately, Link Monitoring empowers marketers to protect their reputation before and after they hit send.

This new feature is the latest addition to Litmus' Email Guardian monitoring solution, helping brands ensure successful engagement and positive subscriber experiences while reducing the chances of poor engagement and a drop in clickthrough rates, which can lead to lost subscribers and deliverability issues. Always-on email monitoring is essential for marketing success, as every error can frustrate audiences, causing them to unsubscribe and brands to lose revenue. With 25-35% of revenue on the line , brands cannot afford to neglect effective email monitoring.

"With email volume tripling over the past three years alone, manual link testing is an insurmountable task for marketers," says Erik Nierenberg , CEO of Litmus. "Litmus Email Guardian's Link Monitoring empowers marketers to send emails with confidence, safeguarding their brand's reputation, orchestrating seamless customer journeys and maximizing email revenue. In today's digital landscape, emails transcend mere messages; they're a reflection of your brand identity and customer commitment. Maximizing the effectiveness of every send has become a necessity for any successful email marketing program."

Only Litmus Email Guardian enables marketers to:

Automatically monitor links in enrolled emails 24/7 without any manual work.

Proactively receive alerts when broken or slow-loading links are detected.

Resolve critical issues pre-send, ensuring seamless subscriber experiences.

About Litmus:

Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It's a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, protect, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale.

With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That's why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it's how we've achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.™

