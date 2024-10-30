Litmus Launches Email Authentication Monitoring, Video, and Personalization Capabilities

New Sender Authentication and Animated Video and Image Carousels will boost deliverability rates and engagement

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, releases new products and platform updates, including Sender Authentication in Litmus Email Guardian, Animated Video and Image Carousels in Litmus Personalize, and more. With these additions, marketers can continuously monitor emails for rendering issues, broken elements, and key email infrastructure settings, as well as include engaging video previews and animated image carousels directly inside emails. With these powerful additions, Litmus continues to establish itself as a one-stop shop for everything marketers need to optimize their emails, including email testing, personalization, collaboration, real-time 24/7 email monitoring and so much more.

Email is at the heart of the customer journey. Yet, with an average deliverability rate of 83.1%, 1 in 6 emails never even makes it to the inbox. Now you can protect emails with always-on email authentication monitoring with Litmus Email Guardian. Litmus's Sender Authentication proactively alerts users of deliverability issues, helping avoid costly problems before they happen and instantly ensuring email meets Google and Yahoo sender requirements.

Video content has become essential in marketing. Over 90% of recipients want more video marketing content , and 54% of email subscribers prefer emails with video content. Now, with Litmus, harnessing the power of video is easier than ever. Captivate audiences and encourage them to take action by automatically playing fun, engaging video previews directly inside your email—without any extra work.

Additionally, users can capture subscribers' attention and boost engagement with Animated Image Carousels in Litmus Personalize. Animated Image Carousels help create eye-catching, engaging inbox experiences, empowering marketers to create email elements more quickly and personalize the subscriber experience.

"In today's complex email landscape, marketers historically have had to juggle multiple technologies to create exceptional emails to reach the inbox and resonate with subscribers. At Litmus, we've simplified this process," said Erik Nierenberg , CEO of Litmus. Our email optimization platform is a comprehensive answer to core email marketing challenges. By offering a complete suite of solutions across the email workflow, we empower marketers to optimize every send, save time and money and, ultimately, drive better results. Litmus is enabling marketers to ultimately deliver impactful customer journeys that begin in the inbox and extend throughout the entire marketing lifecycle."

Litmus also launched enhancements to several existing features across the platform::

Litmus Extension: Eliminate the hassle of switching back and forth between tools with Litmus Extension in Google Chrome. In addition to thorough email testing across 100+ email clients and devices, marketers can now easily add engaging, open-time personalization elements to their emails across many ESPs such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Oracle Eloqua, Adobe, Mailchimp, Marketo, Klaviyo, and more.

With updated, advanced customization options for both the scratch-off and reveal images and landing pages, marketers can include more advanced branding and call-to-action optimizations on the scratch-off landing page. Template Organization: Stay organized with folders for templates created in Litmus Personalize Pro. These folders make it easier to find templates when it comes time to update or reuse them.

This announcement comes during Litmus Live 2024 , the premier annual conference for all marketers, from CMOs, VPs and directors to email marketers, strategists, copywriters, designers and developers. This year's conference drew in more than 6,000 attendees and featured over 25 live and on-demand sessions tailored for connectors, creators and analysts.

Litmus is how marketers make every send count.™ It's a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, protect, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale.

With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That's why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it's how we've achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.™

