LITO Announces New Collaboration Bringing Exclusive Contemporary Artist Editions to Sotheby's Online Marketplace

The initiative sees artists create new works designed from the outset for high-quality, limited editions.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITO, a pioneering printmaking company redefining how art is created and collected, is pleased to announce a new collaboration that brings exclusive, museum-quality contemporary art editions to Sotheby's online marketplace. The collaboration introduces a curated program of LITO Editions by leading international artists, offering collectors a new way to acquire highly refined, limited-edition works conceived in direct collaboration with the artists themselves.

LITO Editions are authentic works of art conceived in direct collaboration with artists, who imagine original work specifically for the format. The pieces are then developed into limited editions at LITO's Technology Lab, an in-house research and production facility where engineers, technicians, and print specialists have developed the company's patented Hi-Rnd© process. The lab brings together precision engineering and artistic collaboration to produce works that capture texture, color, relief, and brushstroke detail at multiple scales. Produced in limited runs, the editions are each hand-signed and numbered by the artist.

The initiative begins with an exclusive series of LITO Editions by acclaimed American portrait artist Kehinde Wiley. The series is based on his 2008 painting Triple Portrait of Charles II. Drawing on the historical tradition of multi-view portraiture, these works explore identity as layered and constructed rather than singular. Each piece is produced as a high-resolution print on Aludibond, set within an aluminum frame. The compositions feature engraved floral elements against mirrored backgrounds, available in Gold, Dark Mirror, and Mirror finishes, with select works also offered in a blue variant. Available for immediate purchase on Sotheby's online marketplace, the editions are priced between $8,000 and $15,000, expanding access to Wiley's work while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship.

Wiley's editions are currently on view at Sotheby's galleries in the Breuer Building in New York through April 24, offering collectors and the public an opportunity to experience the artist's work and LITO's high-resolution editions firsthand. The presentation highlights the depth, texture, and dimensionality that define LITO's approach and underscores the collaboration's emphasis on in-person engagement.

"The marriage of art and science is one that's been known and storied. There was, prior to the camera, an assumption that art was the ultimate authority of truth in history. Now with new technology, art is freed to take on new responsibilities, and to be able to tell other types of stories," said Wiley. "Working with Sotheby's, LITO, and LITO's technology has also allowed me to go back into my archive and rethink paintings that had been done years ago and these editions are part of a grand tradition of artists playing with the leading edge of technology."

"As the art market continues to evolve, the collaboration signals a broader shift toward new formats and technologies that expand how art is created, distributed, and collected, without compromising on artistic intent or quality," said John Dodelande, CEO of LITO. "By creating a new asset class within the art market, our technology will allow a new generation of collectors to experience and immerse themselves in the art world in a way that limited supply may have otherwise precluded them from."

"Beginning a collection with editions offers an exciting and accessible entry point into contemporary art," said Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby's Senior Vice President and Global Head of Demand Generation & Marketplace. "Through our collaboration with LITO, collectors can acquire high‑quality works directly from the artist, reinforcing both authenticity and a meaningful connection to the creative process. Exclusive to Sotheby's, these editions carry a compelling sense of rarity while remaining approachable. By presenting them on our Marketplace, we aim to welcome new audiences and invite discovery of exceptional art in a way that feels both inspiring and inclusive."

New releases and exhibitions will follow throughout 2026, with monthly drops planned alongside presentations in New York, Los Angeles and London, including a Sotheby's showcase in London from April 29 to May 17 and in Beverly Hills from May 18 to May 31.

Founded in 2022 and based in Bregenz, Austria, LITO already operates showrooms in Paris, London, and Bregenz, reflecting its growing international footprint. The company has collaborated with a wide range of internationally recognized contemporary artists, including Amoako Boafo, Daniel Arsham, Camille Henrot, Jia Aili, and Peter Halley, among others, advancing a model that creates new pathways for artists while extending the reach and accessibility of their work.

ABOUT LITO:

Founded in 2022, LITO is a forward-thinking printmaking company based in Bregenz, Austria. Through its patented Hi-Rnd© technology, LITO produces high-rendered limited editions that capture the texture, color, and dimensionality of original artworks with exceptional precision. Working in close collaboration with leading contemporary artists, LITO creates editions that are hand-signed, numbered, and conceived specifically for this innovative format.

ABOUT SOTHEBY'S

Established in 1744, Sotheby's promotes access and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions, private sales and retail. Our deep expertise across 70 selling categories is supported by a leading technology platform and a global network of specialists spanning 40 countries. Selling categories include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate through RM Sotheby's and Concierge. Sotheby's Financial Services is a leading art lender and provides capital solutions for collectors around the world, having originated more than $12 billion in loans since its inception. Sotheby's new global headquarters is now open at the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City.

PRESS CONTACTS:

For LITO: Ashley Hansen, Forward Global, [email protected]

For LITO: Kyle Boulia, Forward Global, [email protected]

For LITO: Sloan Savage, Forward Global, [email protected]

SOURCE LITO Editions