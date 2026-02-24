Litter pickup group set to open new park in Englewood by April

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago litter pickup group the Litter Caterpillars are building a park set to officially open April 12, 2026 in Englewood. The fittingly named Caterpillar Park will be located at 6316 and 6318 South Sangamon Street.

After a year of building Caterpillar Park from the ground up, the group is eager to announce its grand opening. Although, the park is technically open to the public currently.

Founders of the park Kevin Tao, Krist Pregracke, David Bippes and Michael Lane see this project as a consistent development. After about a year's work, starting in April 2025, the group has researched and acquired some of the plants and fixtures they wish to implement in the park.

The Litter Caterpillars still have to finalize the other features they want to include. Part of their process will be to speak with the residents of Englewood, asking them what they want to see and what would be useful in their neighborhood.

The team's purpose for the park is to bring together the Chicago community, create another beautiful and safe third space, and establish a healing effect within greenery and nature.

Currently, the makings of the park are funded by the park's founders. However, the Litter Caterpillars hope to bring in more funding with the revenue they earn by posting Sunday morning clean ups on the event app Pie.

The group encourages the community to visit the park, get inspired and join their efforts in bettering the environment by tidying up Chicago's streets.

SOURCE Litter Caterpillars