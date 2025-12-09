Littera Education Announces New Members to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Littera Education is thrilled to announce two new members joining its Board of Directors. Sarah Glover and Chip Robertson bring a wealth of experience in K12 and Higher Education and will bring their expertise to the next phase of Littera's growth.

Sarah Glover is a founding executive leadership team member and was Vice President of Client Success at Panorama Education and the founding Executive Director of the Strategic Data Project (SDP) at the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University. She served as an elected school Board Member in Bozeman, Montana. Sarah is also the co-founder and architect of the Outcomes Based Contracting Center (OBC). Sarah evolved the idea of OBC from a relatively unknown concept in education into a national network serving students across the country.

"I've had the opportunity to work with the Littera team during my time with the Outcomes Based Contracting Center," said Sarah Glover. "Littera has long embraced getting paid based on student outcomes, not just delivering services. I'm thrilled to join the team and support the scale up of their work at both the state and national levels."

Chip Robertson is co-managing director at Warland Investments Company. Since 2011, he has served on the Board of Directors for the University of California College of Law San Francisco. He also serves as a member of the Board of Visitors for the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies. Chip is a member of the Advisory Board for the UC/CSU Collaborative for Neuroscience, Diversity and Learning as well as the California Institute on Law, Neuroscience and Education, which provides K-12 pre-service and in-service teacher training programs for all learners. In addition, he has served on various independent K-6 and 1-12 boards of trustees.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Littera team and assist in expanding the educational opportunities for students, especially differentiated learners," said Chip Robertson. "The platform's data collection is a powerful tool to foster collaboration in the interest of student outcomes. I also see immense potential to expand partnerships with educational organizations to drive deeper connections with K12 organizations."

Founder and CEO Justin Serrano said, "As we head into the new year, we are excited to expand our partnerships with districts and student-serving organizations. Sarah and Chip will be indispensable partners as we bring Littera to greater scale. In addition to their depth of experience in education and business, they both share our passion to deliver outcomes for students."

Littera partners with K-12 districts and non-profit organizations to customize high-impact tutoring, designed to unlock student potential and foster success in Reading, Math and English Language Acquisition. Littera's Tutoring Management System (TMS) makes virtual tutoring a seamless extension of district systems. Littera's advanced data capabilities ensure that tutoring programs are delivered as designed - and that student outcomes are achieved. For information, visit www.litteraeducation.com.

