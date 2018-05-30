Little Bit of Extra Cash Can Help a Lot, Says American Financial Benefits Center

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a little bit of extra cash, either for a rainy day or just extra treat money, is not something many would complain about. Those who have borrowed money with student loans especially know this to be true. With the benefit of being a borrower enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan (IDR), that in and of itself can provide some financial relief. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps borrowers apply for IDRs, understands that there is really no such thing as too much pocket change to have jingling and has a bit of advice for getting a bit more on top of the money that an IDR could potentially save.

There are tons of ways to go about getting a little bit of side funds, especially with America's ever-growing and changing social dynamic and technological industries. Some ways are much more common than others, and are what people think of when they start to imagine getting some money to pad their pockets with. Donating plasma is a common one, though not everyone is able to do that due to their health. Taking excess clothes and no longer needed furniture to thrift stores can not only help people pocket a little extra cash, but it can also help clear out the home and give a sense of wellness from a less-cluttered house or apartment. "There's a really good feeling about donating old stuff you have around, instead of just throwing it away," said Sara Molina, manager of AFBC.

Another great option that can help bring people closer to their community is tutoring younger students. With the benefit of a recent college education, graduates can help prepare the younger generations for what is ahead of them should they choose the collegiate route. If someone is so inclined, proofreaders are always needed, and being a freelance proofreader would give borrowers flexibility based on the kind of time they have available. "Helping out others and earning a little bit of money for it for your time and effort can encourage a strong bond between communities, and I think that is incredibly important, especially as people seem to drift away from each other because of how much is constantly going on around us," says Molina.

With how quickly businesses and ideas spring up, it's hard to just jot down a succinct list of what options are out there to help gain some extra money. A good way to keep oneself updated then is to follow blogs that purposely keep up daily with these sort of things, eliminating some of the footwork for the average person. This saves people time, and as the old adage goes, time itself is money. The Penny Hoarder is one such site and offers all sorts of insight into what they find and offers unique choices to people who are tired of the same old ideas being told to them over and over again on how to earn a little extra money.

How ever someone would go about choosing what options may be right for that individual in relation to having a little bit of loose money to play with, AFBC knows that even just being in an IDR has the potential to help make financial ends properly meet, so that borrowers have less to stress about and more to relax with. Molina said, "We here at AFBC believe that people shouldn't have to worry about things like their loan balance on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes a little bit of pocket change to spend on a small pick-me-up can make someone's day. AFBC is happy to help where it can, when it can, to make life easier for its clients," says Molina.

