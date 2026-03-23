Little Bites® Are Back for S'more Summer Snacking

Summer snacking just got sweeter with the limited-edition treat inspired by a classic campfire dessert

HORSHAM, Pa., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S'mores season is back, and it's easier than ever to enjoy. Little Bites® Snacks is bringing campfire flavor straight to the snack aisle with the return of Little Bites® S'mores Muffins. Back for a limited time, these soft-baked mini muffins bring the nostalgic taste of your favorite fireside treat to an easy, on-the-go format- no campfire required.

Little Bites S'mores

"For years, Little Bites has focused on creating bite-sized snacks that bring a little joy to simple everyday moments," said Rielly Whims, Brand Manager for Little Bites® Snacks. "With the return of S'mores Muffins, families can enjoy a campfire-inspired treat in a fun, easy and convienent way that's perfect for summer snacking."

Made with nostalgic ingredients like graham flour and milk chocolate, Little Bites® S'mores Muffins bring cozy, classic s'mores flavor to perfectly snackable bites. Fluffy, golden, and sweet, each pouch captures cocoa and graham cracker pairing that tastes like a classic summer night.

Designed for life on the move, these seasonal favorites are perfect for backyard evenings, road trips, beach days, pool breaks, or any moment that needs a little extra sweetness. Packed in convenient, portable pouches, they make summer snacking simple and fun.

Little Bites® S'mores Muffins are available now at major retailers nationwide while supplies last. Each pouch is part of the Little Bites® lineup of pre-portioned snacks that deliver delicious baked goodness for busy families. For more information, follow Little Bites® Snacks on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or explore littlebites.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's® baking history dates back 125 years ago when William Entenmann opened his first local bakery in 1898 in Brooklyn, New York. The tradition of using quality ingredients combined with William's baking expertise can still be tasted in Entenmann's wide variety of iconic baked goods sold across the U.S. today. As a national leader in the Baked Goods category, Entenmann's continues to produce over 100 different products in new and innovative ways, including delicious Donuts, Cakes, Cookies, Snacks, and Little Bites. Entenmann's…Goes Great with People.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA