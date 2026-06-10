They're Here! Beloved Snack Icons Marinela® and Bimbo® Team up with Hershey's for U.S. Debut

IRVING, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marinela® and Bimbo® – Hispanics' most beloved snack brands – and Hershey's – America's most iconic chocolate brand – are uniting to revolutionize the U.S. snack aisle with their boldly co-branded snack collection. By combining Marinela® and Bimbo®'s treasured baked goods expertise with Hershey's beloved chocolate, this collaboration delivers a unique Snack Cake, Pinguinos®, Mantechox® and Crossantines Minis – now expanding to American fans.

Marinela, Bimbo and Hershey’s unite for a first-of-its-kind collaboration featuring co-branded Snack Cakes, Pingüinos, Mantechox and Crossantines Minis.

Following their successful debut in Mexico, American consumers will soon be able to enjoy these chocolate creations beginning in Spring 2026.

Product Highlights:

Marinela ® Hershey's Snack Cake: Chocolate cake layers meet creamy vanilla filling in these delightful snack cakes, finished with a rich Hershey's chocolate coating.

Chocolate cake layers meet creamy vanilla filling in these delightful snack cakes, finished with a rich chocolate coating. Marinela ® Hershey's Pingüinos: A new twist on Marinela's classic Pingüinos featuring Hershey's chocolate cream filling and a rich chocolate coating for an extra-indulgent treat.

A new twist on Marinela's classic Pingüinos featuring chocolate cream filling and a rich chocolate coating for an extra-indulgent treat. Bimbo ® Hershey's Mantechox: Soft, delicious muffins meet rich Hershey's cocoa filling in these irresistible treats.

Soft, delicious muffins meet rich cocoa filling in these irresistible treats. Bimbo® Hershey's Crossantines Minis: Soft and delicious Hershey's-filled croissants made for everyday snacking, lunches and quick treats.

"Innovation drives everything we do at Grupo Bimbo, and this collaboration is proof. Pairing the timeless, fun spirit of Marinela® and Bimbo® with the beloved taste of Hershey's creates something truly special – a combination our consumers have been waiting for. We've seen incredible passion for these products in Mexico, and we couldn't be more excited to deliver these treats to U.S. fans," said Paula Flores, Senior Brand Manager for Marinela® at Bimbo Bakeries USA.

The Marinela®, Bimbo® x Hershey's product line will be available at convenience stores for SRP $1.99 across the U.S. starting in Spring 2026. For more information, visit MarinelaUSA.com and BimboUSA.com, or follow @MarinelaUSA and @Bimbo_USA on social media.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA