Little Bites® Snacks Announces the Return of Virtual Camp Little Bites This Summer

Leading Mini Muffin Brand Taps "P.S.- I Made This" Founder, Erica Domesek to Keep Kids Entertained with Adventurous Activities All Summer Long

HORSHAM, Pa., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Bites® Snacks is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Camp Little Bites virtual summer camp series for its second spectacular year! This year, Erica Domesek, the creative force and founder behind P.S.- I Made This, joins Camp Little Bites as Head Camp Counselor to lead campers through a summer filled with adventurous activities that encourage their sense of independence and give parents a little more free time to themselves.

Camp Little Bites

"Camp Little Bites is all about giving kids the opportunity to try new things and to explore the world with a greater sense of wonder," said Lia Arakelian, Brand Manager for Little Bites Snacks. "We're excited to team up with Erica to leverage her expertise in family-friendly DIY projects that not only add a creative twist to our activities but also deeply engage the children in a learning process that's as enjoyable as it is educational. We're looking forward to a summer filled with inspiration, laughter, and, of course, plenty of delicious Little Bites muffins!"

As the official Head Counselor of Camp Little Bites, Erica has paired her DIY expertise and infectious enthusiasm with a series of six engaging and educational activities designed to spark creativity among campers all from the comfort of home. Simply add Little Bites muffins! These fun and entertaining activities provide a perfect setting for children to learn, play and grow, incorporating Little Bites boxes and muffins into the mix.

The easy-to-follow activity videos include:

Muffin Box Bird Feeder

Muffin Box Spaceship

3D Muffin Shapes

Campmate S'mores Brownies

Tin Foil Boat Challenge

Splatter Paint Socks

"This campaign holds an extra special place in my heart, as summer camp was such a huge part of my childhood where I created life-long memories! Camp Little Bites is giving kids a wonderful opportunity to blend creativity with play and learning in a way that's both fun and meaningful," said Erica Domesek, Founder of P.S.- I Made This. "I can't wait to see the creativity come to life as kids turn Little Bites boxes into beautiful bird feeders, spaceships and much more. Together, we're going to make this summer unforgettable for all campers!"

Additionally, Little Bites Snacks is kicking off a summer full of fun camp-themed giveaways! From now through August 6th, fans can click here to enter daily for a chance to win a Grizzly-45 cooler, Robotics STEM Kits, a Roasty 'n Toasty Solo Stove Bundle and a US National Parks Pass!

Little Bites Snacks are perfect for all of summer's adventures. From a nature-filled hike through the woods, to a backyard camping expedition, these muffins are designed to fuel the littlest campers and the biggest imaginations.

Ready to jump into summer fun? Join Camp Little Bites now by visiting https://camp.littlebites.com! For all the latest updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at Camp Little Bites, make sure to visit the Little Bites Snacks Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages. Don't miss out—join the adventure today!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE LITTLE BITES® "CAMP LITTLE BITES®" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 6/3/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 8/6/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

SOURCE Entenmann’s Little Bites® Snacks